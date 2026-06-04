Isotopes Hang on for 14-13 10-Inning Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







South Jordan, UT - The Isotopes took a 10-4 lead entering the bottom of the seventh-highlighted by two homers from Andrew Knizner and a two-run double and homer by Nix Kent. Salt Lake, however, tied the game with a pair of three-run homers, including a two-out, ninth inning blast by Josh Lowe. Albuquerque then plated four runs in the 10th-its third four-run inning of the contest-and held off the Bees' rally in the home half of the frame to claim a 14-13 10-inning victory Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes evened the series at a game apiece. The club is now just 1.0 game back of first place Sacramento (33-24) in the Pacific Coast League. Sixteen games remain in the first half, which ends June 21.

-The win improves Albuquerque to 4-0 in extra innings and 3-0 on the road in 2026 (last: May 12 vs. Oklahoma City, 2-1, 10 innings; road: May 5 at Sugar Land, 7-5, 10 innings). The Isotopes have scored 18 runs in extra innings-the most in Triple-A-despite having played just four extra-inning contests (second: Jacksonville, 15).

-The triumph also gives the Isotopes a 9-7 record in one-run games and 4-3 on the road (last: May 31 vs. El Paso, 8-7). Albuquerque's last one-run victory on the road occurred on May 20 at Las Vegas when the club scored six runs in the ninth inning for a 6-5 win.

-Albuquerque's 14 runs scored in Salt Lake are the most since also plating 14 on April 27, 2019, in Game 2 of a doubleheader (14-12, 8 innings). The 14 runs are also tied for the third-most scored in Salt Lake in franchise history (most: 17, May 12, 2004, 17-8).

-Tonight was the seventh game (3-4) of 2026 where both teams score double-digit runs (last: May 23 at Las Vegas, 13-11).

-Charlie Condon went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI, extending his on-base streak to 14-games. During stretch is slashing .340/.444/.717 with eight doubles, four homers and 10 RBI (longest streak of 2026: 27, April 1-May 9). Tallied twelve of his 22 extra-base hits during streak.

-Andrew Knizner went 4-for-6 with two homers and four RBI-tying career-highs in both hits (six times; last: April 24, 2025, at Buffalo) and homers (six times; last: May 23, 2026, at Las Vegas). Was the sixth time in his career recording four-plus RBI (last: May 21, 2025, at Oklahoma City, career-tying five RBI). Has homered in three-straight games (four total) for the second time in his career (also: April 5-10, 2026). Over his last 14 games, is slashing .386/.407/.842 with eight doubles, six homers and 14 RBI.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two walks, his 18th multi-hit contest of the year and 11th since May 2. Since that date, he is slashing .319/.449/.511 with seven doubles, one triple, three homers, 22 RBI and 22 walks, raising his average from .238 to .277. Reached base four times for the second time in 2026 (also: May 5 at Sugar Land, four walks, one hit).

-Nic Kent recorded three hits, his sixth homer of the year, a double, walk and a career tying four RBI (also: August 7, 2025, at Altoona). His three hits tied a season-high (twice: May 23 at Las Vegas and May 28 at El Paso). All six of his homers have come since May 16 (16 games). Since that date, is slashing .317/.417/.683 with four doubles, six homers, 11 walks and 18 RBI), raising average from .206 to .286.

-Zac Veen tallied two hits, including a double, and RBI. Has a seven-game hit streak (15x31), slashing .484/.485/.871 with three doubles, three homers and seven RBI, raising his average from .268 to .304. Also has a 11-game on-base streak, his second-longest of the season (longest: 22, April 17-May 14).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT from The Ballpark at America First Square. Albuquerque is slated to start Erasmo Ramirez while Salt Lake is expected to send Taijuan Walker to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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