Denzer Guzman Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for May

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Minor League Baseball announced today that Salt Lake Bees infielder Denzer Guzman has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for May after turning in one of the most dominant offensive performances in Triple-A Baseball.

Guzman, 22, batted .382 (42-for-110) with a .447 on-base percentage, .655 slugging percentage, and a 1.102 OPS over 28 games during the month. He led the Pacific Coast League in batting average (.382), hits (42), doubles (12), total bases (72), RBI (31) and slugging percentage (.655). He also ranked second in the league in runs scored (26), third in home runs (6) and sixth in on-base percentage (.447).

The Dominican Republic native recorded 15 multi-hit games during May and produced the first two multi-home run games of his professional career on May 12 against El Paso and May 22 against Tacoma. His six RBI performance against El Paso on May 12 established a new career high for runs batted in.

Guzman's historic month placed him among the best offensive performers in Salt Lake franchise history. His 42 hits matched Terry Evans' franchise record for hits in the month of May, set in 2007, while his 31 RBI finished just four shy of Sean Rodríguez's franchise record of 35 RBI in May, established in 2009.

Among Bees players with at least 100 plate appearances in a May, Guzman's .382 batting average ranks as the third-highest in franchise history, trailing only Edwin Navarro (.387 in 2007) and Nathan Haynes (.385 in 2007).

With runners in scoring position, Guzman was especially productive, batting .600, leading all of Triple-A with 18 hits while driving in 27 runs, the second-highest RBI total at the level in those situations.

Signed by the Los Angeles Angels as an international free agent out of San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2021, Guzman is currently the No. 7 ranked prospect in the Los Angeles Angels System.

Thursday's honor marks Guzman's second career Player of the Month award after earning Southern League Player of the Month honors with Rocket City in July 2025. He becomes the first Salt Lake Bee to be named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month since left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta earned the distinction in July 2025, and the first Bees position player to receive the award since David MacKinnon in May 2022.

About the Salt Lake Bees The Salt Lake Bees are entering their 25th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and will continue to be the top affiliate of the Angels through the 2030 season. While with Los Angeles, Salt Lake owns five division championships and two trips to the Pacific Coast League Finals. The Bees are in year two at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak, providing a premier fan experience with family-friendly entertainment and community-focused initiatives throughout the season.







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