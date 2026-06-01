Salt Lake at Round Rock Series Recap

Published on June 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #5

May 26-31

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Salt Lake 7, Round Rock 1

WP: George Klassen (1 - 4) LP: Jose Corniell (0 - 2)

Round Rock jumped out to an early lead in the first inning on a Diego Castillo RBI single, but George Klassen settled in and kept the Express hitless and scoreless over his next four frames. Salt Lake answered with a five-run third inning highlighted by Christian Moore's RBI triple, Denzer Guzman's run-scoring single, Trey Mancini's two-run double, and Bryce Teodosio's RBI knock to take control of the game. The Bees added on in the fourth with an RBI fielder's choice from Josh Lowe before Guzman delivered another RBI double in the sixth to make it 7-1. Salt

Lake's bullpen closed out the win with four scoreless innings as the Bees secured their fifth straight victory.

Game 2 - Round Rock 5, Salt Lake 4

WP: Michel Otañez (4 - 1) LP: Brady Choban (1 - 1) SV: Emiliano Teodo (2)

Salt Lake jumped out early behind Jeimer Candelario, who returned from the injured list and crushed a three-run homer in the first inning to give the Bees a 3-0 lead. Josh Lowe added his first home run as a Bee in the third as Salt Lake built a 4-1 advantage, while starter Brett Kerry turned in five strong innings with six strikeouts. Round Rock chipped away after Jonah Bride's solo homer and capitalized on two costly Bees errors in the fifth, with Diego Castillo driving in two runs to make it 4-3. Salt Lake's bullpen kept the lead intact through the seventh, highlighted by two scoreless innings and four strikeouts from Samy Natera Jr. The Express broke through in the eighth after loading the bases, as Cam Cauley delivered a go-ahead two-run double to put Round Rock in front 5-4. Salt Lake couldn't answer in the ninth as Emiliano Teodo retired the side in order, snapping the Bees' five-game winning streak.

Game 3 - Round Rock 16, Salt Lake 11

WP: Josh Stephan (3 - 3) LP: Sam Aldegheri (3 - 4)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead in the series' third game as Josh Lowe doubled to open the first inning and Denzer Guzman followed with his 10th home run of the season for a 2-0 advantage. Round Rock answered with two runs in the second and took control with a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings before erupting for a five-run fifth to build an 11-3 lead. The Bees chipped away late, highlighted by Arol Vera's first Triple-A RBI in the seventh inning. Salt Lake mounted a rally in the ninth as Lowe delivered a two-run double, Mancini added

an RBI single, Nelson Rada drew a bases-loaded walk, and Yolmer Sánchez cleared the bases with a three-run double. Despite a seven-run ninth, the comeback fell short as Round Rock held on for a 16-11 victory.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 7, Round Rock 5

WP: Kaleb Ort (2 - 1) LP: Nolan Kingham (0 - 1) SV: Najer Victor (1)

Round Rock jumped out early and never relinquished the lead, defeating Salt Lake 7-4 on Saturday night. In his Bees debut, Alek Manoah allowed two first-inning runs before Blaine Crim's two-run homer in the third extended the Express advantage to 4-0 and ended his outing. Salt Lake responded in the fifth with RBI efforts from Yolmer Sánchez and Austin Wynns to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Round Rock answered immediately on Cody Freeman's two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning. Wynns continued his strong night with a two-run homer in the seventh-his third hit of the game-to pull the Bees within two, but the Express added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning and held Salt Lake scoreless the rest of the way to secure a 7-4 victory and at least a split of the series.

Game 5 - Round Rock 7, Salt Lake 4

WP: Trey Supak (2 - 3) LP: Alek Manoah (0 - 1) SV: Mason Thompson (3)

Round Rock jumped out early and never relinquished the lead, defeating Salt Lake 7-4 on Saturday night. In his Bees debut, Alek Manoah allowed two first-inning runs before Blaine Crim's two-run homer in the third extended the Express advantage to 4-0 and ended his outing. Salt Lake responded in the fifth with RBI efforts from Yolmer Sánchez and Austin Wynns to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Round Rock answered immediately on Cody Freeman's two-run homer in the bottom half of the inning. Wynns continued his strong night with a two-run homer in the seventh-his third hit of the game-to pull the Bees within two, but the Express added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning and held Salt Lake scoreless the rest of the way to secure a 7-4 victory and at least a split of the series.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 8, Round Rock 6

WP: George Klassen (2 - 4) LP: Ryan Brasier (0 - 1) SV: Kaleb Ort (2)

Salt Lake jumped out early and never looked back, using a three-run first-inning homer from Josh Lowe and a strong start from George Klassen to build an 8-2 lead before holding off a late Round Rock rally for an 8-6 victory on Sunday. Lowe's blast capped a three-run opening frame, while Christian Moore and Jeimer Candelario each drove in runs with sacrifice flies. Yolmer Sánchez added an RBI single in the fifth, and Omar Martinez delivered a key two-run single in the seventh. Klassen turned in another solid outing, striking out six over five innings while allowing just two runs. Round Rock mounted a comeback behind Cooper Johnson's three-run homer in the eighth and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth. With two outs and the game on the line, Sánchez made a sliding catch in the left-center gap to secure the final out and preserve the Bees' series-splitting win in Texas.

Notable Performers

Josh Lowe: .370 (10-for-27), 2 HR, 2 2B, 7 R, 6 RBI, 3 SB, 1.100 OPS

Trey Mancini: .444 (8-for-18), 2 2B, 5 RBI, 5 R, 1.056 OPS

Denzer Guzman: .280 (7-for-25), HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 5 R, .837 OPS

Christian Moore: .300 (6-for-20), 3B, 3 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI, .950 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez: .294 (5-for-17), 2 2B, 6 RBI, 6 R, 7 BB, .912 OPS

Austin Wynns: .444 (4-for-9), HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, 1.389 OPS

George Klassen: 2 GS, 2-0, 2.70 ERA, 10.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 8 BB, 12 K

Brett Kerry: 1 GS, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Justin Dunn: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Samy Natera Jr.: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Najer Victor: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 3 K

Upcoming Schedule

Salt Lake Bees vs Albuquerque Isotopes

Tuesday, June 2 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night - 4 Tickets for $40

Wednesday, June 3 - 6:35 p.m.

Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesday

$3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, June 4 - 6:35 p.m.

Friendship Bracelet Night

Giveaway: Friendship Bracelet

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda and $6 Beer

Friday, June 5 - 6:35 p.m.

Gulls Night

Giveaway: Batting Helmet Replica

Farr Better Friday

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, June 6 - 6:35 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks

R&R Barbecue Smokin' Saturday's

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, June 7 - 6:05 p.m.

Love All Day

UUH Safe in the Sunday

Breakfast for Dinner

$48 Includes Ticket + Dinner







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.