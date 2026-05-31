Bees' Complete Effort Secures Sunday Win in Texas

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX. - Salt Lake collectively scored early and often on Sunday, escaping Dell Diamond with an 8-6 victory over Round Rock to secure a series split. Josh Lowe homered for the second time this week, Omar Martinez notched a clutch RBI knock, and Yolmer Sanchez sealed the deal with an acrobatic sliding grab of the 27th out.

Salt Lake 8, Round Rock 6

WP: George Klassen (2-4)

LP: Ryan Brasier (0-1)

SV: Kaleb Ort (2)

Key Performers

Josh Lowe: 2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Yolmer Sánchez: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB, sliding grab in 9th

Christian Moore: 1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K, SAC FLY

George Klassen: W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R/2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Game Summary

Salt Lake started Sunday's matinee with a bang. Following leadoff walks to Christian Moore and Nelson Rada, Josh Lowe mashed a three-run blast to give the visitors a 3-0 first inning lead. Lowe hammered his second homer of the series and fourth extra-base hit of the week.

A scoreless 1-2-3 frame from George Klassen carried over momentum into the second. Heads-up baserunning got Zach Humphreys from first to third on a groundout to the right side. The catcher was rewarded, scoring on Moore's sacrifice fly that extended the advantage to 4-0.

Round Rock scratched across a run on a second-inning RBI double, but Klassen was solid with four strikeouts through the next two innings. Cody Freeman's solo shot in the fourth cut the lead in half at 4-2. Klassen loaded the bases on his own accord, but induced a groundout to strand all three runners and complete four innings of work.

The Bees got the run back in the fifth as Jeimer Candelario notched the second sacrifice fly of the day and pushed the lead to 5-2. Yolmer Sánchez parachuted a single into shallow right, bringing across another run in the inning for a 6-2 score.

Klassen sat down the final three Round Rock hitters he faced, including his sixth punchout of the outing. He finished his second start this week with five innings and half a dozen strikeouts.

In the seventh, Omar Martinez added insurance with his two-run single into right field and pushed the Bees' lead to 8-2. Those runs were Ãâ¹ber important as Round Rock's Cooper Johnson shrunk the lead with one swing of the bat. His eighth-inning, two-out, three-run blast made it a 8-5 game heading to the ninth.

Kaleb Ort entered the contest, searching for his second save of the month. The Express manufactured a run for a 8-6 score and brought the tying run to the plate. With two outs, a fly ball was hit into the left-center gap. Sánchez ran over and slid, securing the 27th out and completing the series split in the Lone Star State.

Game Notes

Salt Lake completed a series split with the victory today, which also was the 10th road win in 2026. It also secured a 16-10 record in May, the club's best May since 2019 when Salt Lake went 17-13. The Bees remained unbeaten when leading after eight innings and are 23-0 this season and continued their trend of winning games when outhitting their opponent. This season, Salt Lake is 19-3 when this metric is reached and 6-2 on the road. With a final score of 8-6, the Bees also moved to 7-0 in games with a margin of exactly two runs. Two of Salt Lake's three wins in Round Rock this week came in two-run contests (Friday and today).

The Bees played clean baseball on Sunday, marking the fifth road game they have committed zero errors. This season, Salt Lake has won all five of those contests and are 16-5 total in 2026 when they have no miscues in a ballgame.

Josh Lowe hit his second homer of the week in the first, as he pushed his RBI total to seven with a three-run longball. The outfielder hit four extra-base hits against the Express and now has five in his seven games with Salt Lake. He batted 10-for-27 (.370) against Round Rock in his first full series with the Bees.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, George Klassen reached 300 strikeouts at the Minor League level. The righty reached the milestone in his third full season in the minors after getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 draft by the Phillies. Klassen tossed his second straight start with five innings and six strikeouts, earning wins in both. The Wisconsin native has thrown 10 innings in his last two starts, after just eight innings combined over his previous four starts.

Samy Natera Jr., made his 10th appearance in the month of May. The reliever recorded 1.1 scoreless innings in relief today, pushing his ERA in the month to a miniscule 1.17. Natera Jr. has allowed one run or fewer in 17 of his 19 Triple-A outings this season, with 12 of those outings being scoreless appearances.

Kaleb Ort has been stellar over his last five outings, notching a 1.69 ERA (5.1 IP/1 ER) in that span. The Michigander has collected a win and his two saves during this stretch, holding opponents to a .167 batting average.

Christian Moore went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored including his 10th double of the season. Moore finishes the month of May with a .338 batting average across 16 games with 18 runs scored, nine RBI and seven extra base hits.

Denzer Guzman completed his outstanding month of May with his 13th multi-hit game of the month going 2-for-5 with a run scored. Guzman wraps up May batting .382 (42-for-110) tying Terry Evans 2007 season for the most hits in the month of in franchise history (2005-present). Guzman drove in 31 runs this month to lead all PCL hitters and finished second in club history for May.

Yolmer Sánchez went 2-for-4 on Sunday, recording his 800th career Triple-A hit and notching his eighth multi-hit game of May. The veteran infielder collected his 10th double of the season and drove in a run for the fourth consecutive game.Sánchez capped off a stellar month by batting .361 in May, the highest monthly average of his professional career across 10 seasons dating back to 2013. He also drove in 22 runs during the month, marking a new career high for RBI in May.

Nelson Rada has hits in three straight games and has scored in five consecutive contests, after a 2-for-3 showing with two runs scored in the series finale. Rada also drew two walks today, his eighth game with multiple free passes in 2026, and third in the month of May. The 20-year old's five straight games with a run scored is currently second best on the team and sits tied for third best among active streaks in the PCL.

Omar Martinez provided two pivotal RBI for Salt Lake marking his second multi-RBI game in the last three contests. After going 0-for-6 to begin the series in the first two games, Martinez finished with a hit in the three final contests he played in as eight of his 10 RBI this season have come on the road including all seven of his extra base hits being away from home.

After being activated from the injured list on May 27, Jeimer Candelario has reached safely in all four games he's appeared in. The infielder holds a .745 OPS across those four games, with four RBI, three hits (two for extra bases), two walks and a run scored.

Zach Humphreys extended his hitting streak to four games after going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Humphreys hit safely in nine of 12 games during the month of May finishing the month batting .375 with five doubles, six RBI, six runs scored and a .968 OPS.

Up Next

Salt Lake returns home for six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A, Colorado Rockies) to start the month of June. The series begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. MDT from The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

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