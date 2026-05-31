Tibbs Helps Comets Take Sugar Land Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets closed a dominant week with a 5-1 victory against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. James Tibbs III began the scoring for Oklahoma City (33-23) with a fourth-inning solo home run. Sugar Land (23-34) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a RBI single from Kellen Strahm. The Comets regained the lead with a three-run sixth inning helped by a two-run homer from a rehabbing Tommy Edman along with a Noah Miller sacrifice fly. Miller then gave the Comets an insurance run in the eighth inning with a single that drove in Zach Ehrhard for a 5-1 advantage. Sugar Land was held to two hits after scoring its lone run and held without a hit over the final three frames to close the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City won a fourth consecutive game and won the six-game series against the Space Cowboys, 5-1...The Comets have won six of the last seven games and are now 13-3 across the last 16 games as they have won five straight series. They have also won nine of the last 10 road games...OKC is a season-best 10 games over .500 as the Comets finished May with a 19-7 record.

-Pacific Coast League home run leader James Tibbs III homered in a fourth straight game, giving him five home runs during the span. He's the first PCL player to homer in four straight games this season and first since Zack Gelof did so for Las Vegas Aug. 14-17, 2025. Tibbs is the first Oklahoma City player to accomplish the feat since Austin Barnes homered in five straight games Aug. 2-7, 2019...Tibbs hit six home runs in six games in Sugar Land and finished the series 9-for-24 with six home runs and 15 RBI. He has tallied 13 RBI over the last four games and leads the league with 17 homers this season.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI at the plate and playing seven innings at center field. Edman is 5-for-13 with a homer and two RBI through four games with the Comets...Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

-With two more homers Sunday, Oklahoma City finished with 14 home runs during the six-game series in Sugar Land...The Comets have homered in a season-high seven straight games, totaling 15 dingers in that time. The Comets have hit multiple homers in each of the last four games.

-Zach Ehrhard singled in the sixth inning to surpass Ryan Fitzgerald for the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season at 22 games...Ehrhard has also hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 19-for-46 with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 13 walks.

-The OKC pitching staff allowed just one run for the third consecutive game and fourth time during the six-game current series. Over the six games at Constellation Field, OKC allowed a total of 11 runs, including two runs across the last 26 innings...The Comets collected 10 more strikeouts Sunday and have struck out at least nine batters in 11 of the last 12 games.

-Cole Irvin allowed one run on five hits across 5.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts. During his six May starts, Irvin went 4-1 with a 3.04 ERA.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

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