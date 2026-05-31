OKC Comets Game Notes - May 31, 2026

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (32-23) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-33)

Game #56 of 150/First Half #56 of 75/Road #30 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (4-5, 3.67) vs. SUG-RHP Brandon McPherson (0-0, 8.59)

Sunday, May 31, 2026 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. at Constellation Field seeking a fourth consecutive win...The Comets clinched a series victory last night and have now won five straight series...Oklahoma City enters today sitting a season-high nine games above .500.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets hit three home runs within the first four innings, and the pitching staff continued its recent roll during a 9-1 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Constellation Field. Jack Suwinski lifted an opposite-field home run in the first inning to put the Comets quickly ahead, 1-0. James Tibbs III lined a three-run homer down the right field line in the third inning. Seby Zavala followed suit with a three-run blast in the fourth inning, extending the lead to 7-0. James Nelson put the Space Cowboys on the board with a RBI single in the fourth inning, but Noah Miller responded with a RBI double in the fifth inning to make the score 8-1. Tibbs picked up a RBI single in the sixth inning to plate the Comets' final run of the night. The OKC pitching staff allowed one run for the second straight night while recording 10 strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (4-5) is slated to make his team-leading 12th start, his first start of the series and first road start since May 13 in Albuquerque...During his two starts against Reno May 19 and May 24 in OKC, Irvin allowed two runs across his 10.0 innings pitched (8 H, 3 BB, 8 K) and picked up his third win of the month May 19 with 6.0 scoreless frames...Entering today, Irvin ranks tied for first in the league in starts while ranking second in the PCL in ERA (3.67) and fifth in innings pitched (54.0)...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 4-1 2025: 5-10 All-time: 61-49 At SUG: 32-27

The Comets play their first of four series against Sugar Land this season and make their first of two trips to Constellation Field...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...At the plate, Ryan Ward (.321 AVG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI) tallied 18 hits in 15 games against the Space Cowboys. Kyle Funkhouser led the pitching staff, allowing two runs across 10.2 innings pitched in three appearances (two starts)...Sugar Land joined the Pacific Coast League in 2021 and won the 2024 Triple-A National Championship.

Liftoff: The Comets have won three straight games as well as five of the last six games. They own a 12-3 record across the last 15 games and OKC is a league-best 19-7 since April 30...This is the first time the Comets have won five consecutive series since June 10-July 6, 2025, but that stretch included wins in two three-game series. OKC also won its first five series of the 2025 season...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 at 13-16 following a loss April 29. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 32 wins rank tied for most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...All three losses during the current 12-3 stretch have been by two runs or less along with six of the seven losses over the last 25 games...Across the last 14 games (11-3), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs seven times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 118-40 margin...The Comets enter today 18-7 in May, marking the winningest month for OKC since going 18-8 in May 2023. The team last won 19 or more games in one month in April 2023 (20-6).

Dinger Details: The Comets hit three more home runs Saturday after going deep four times Friday. Oklahoma City has hit 12 home runs over the first five games of the current series, accounting for 27 runs...The Comets have homered in a season-high six straight games, totaling 13 dingers in that time. Oklahoma City has also homered in nine of the last 10 games (17 HR) and has hit 26 homers over the last 14 games - most in the league since May 15...Twelve of OKC's last 16 home runs have been hit with at least one runner on base, including seven three-run homers and one grand slam...Overall this season, OKC's 70 home runs through 55 games are second-most in the PCL.

Road to Success: The Comets have won eight of their last nine road games and are 12-3 in their last 15 road games. They have also won 13 of their last 17 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 17-12 overall in away games...The Comets lead all Triple-A teams with both a .291 road batting average and 214 runs scored (7.4 RPG). The Comets have scored nine or more runs in seven of their last nine road games and have scored 98 total runs over the nine-game stretch.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III homered in a third straight game, giving him four home runs in that span. He is the first Comet to homer in three straight games this season and fourth to do it in the PCL this year...Tibbs has hit five home runs in five games in Sugar Land, with at least one homer in four of the five contests...Tibbs finished Saturday 2-for-4 with four RBI and is now 7-for-21 with five home runs and 14 RBI across five games this week. He has tallied 12 RBI over the last three games...Since May 14 (14 G), Tibbs has eight multi-hit games and is batting .404 (21-for-52) with nine extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 12 walks and 18 runs scored...Overall, Tibbs leads the PCL with 16 homers, 34 extra-base hits, 134 total bases and 54 runs scored, while ranking tied for first with 50 RBI, second in SLG (.644) and OPS (1.063) and tied for second with 16 doubles. He leads all players in the Minors in extra-base hits and total bases.

Pitching Prowess: The OKC pitching staff allowed just one run for the second consecutive night Saturday and for the third time in five games during the current series. Over the five games at Constellation Field, OKC has allowed a total of 10 runs, including one run across the last 17 innings...This marks the first time since May 29-30, 2024 at Albuquerque that OKC allowed no more than one run in consecutive games...Overall, the Comets have allowed three runs or less in six of the last seven games (15 R) and in seven of the last nine games (22 R)...The Comets collected 10 more strikeouts Saturday and have struck out at least nine batters in 10 of the last 11 games, totaling 116 strikeouts since May 19 to lead all Triple-A teams during the span...During the team's current 18-7 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 252 strikeouts (233.0 IP) are most in the PCL. In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets' 220 strikeouts (253.0 IP) were second-fewest in the league.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard reached base twice with a single and a walk Saturday and tied Ryan Fitzgerald for the longest on-base streak by a Comet this year at 21 games...Ehrhard has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 17-for-42 (.405) with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 13 walks...During his career-best on-base streak, he is batting, .306 (22-for-72) since May 1. The last Comets player to reach base safely in more than 21 games was Alex Freeland, who reached base in 22 consecutive games July 10-Sept. 16, 2025.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald's 21-game on-base streak came to an end Saturday night as he was held 0-for-5. The on-base streak was the longest by a Comets player this season until Zach Ehrhard tied it last night...During the streak that started May 1, Fitzgerald batted .321 (27-for-84) with 10 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 19 runs...His 71 hits overall this season are most in the PCL, while his 109 total bases rank fourth and his 42 RBI rank sixth-most in the league.

Around the Horn: The Comets have won five straight day games and have also won four straight series finales...Tyler Fitzgerald collected a double last night and has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .359 (23-for-64) with six home runs, six doubles, 22 RBI and 17 runs scored...Seby Zavala connected on a three-run homer in the fourth inning last night for his second homer of the season (15 G) and first since March 29 vs. Albuquerque. His three RBI were his most in a game since July 22, 2025 with Worcester at St. Paul and he now has four RBI over the last two games...Jack Suwinski hit his 13th homer of the season last night, ranking him second in the PCL.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

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