SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.31 at RNO

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (33-22) 13 @ Reno (26-31) 11

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats ...marked their third time scoring 13-or-more runs in a game; they are 3-0 in such games...three hours and 29 minutes marked their longest nine-inning game since May 13, 2022 at El Paso which took three hours and 53 minutes (excluding April 1, 3:30 with:17 delay).

The River Cats recorded their second back-to-back home runs this season with Furman and Cavanaugh's longballs in the first (also, Daniel Susac and Buddy Kennedy, May 7 vs. Reno)...was the Cats first time with back-to-back home runs in the first inning since August 14, 2021 at Salt Lake (Heliot Ramos and Mike Tauchman)...was the 15th time this season Sacramento has knocked multiple home runs in a game, they are 15-0 in such games.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed a five runs on seven hits, with three walks (1 IBB) and six strikeouts in 4.2 innings...was his most runs allowed and shortest outing since April 22 (4.2 innings, 6 ER)...the intentional walk in the fifth marked the first of Whisenhunt's career.

Trent Harris earned his second win of the season...allowed three runs on five hits (1 HR) with one walk and no strikeouts in 1.0 inning.

Seth Lonsway made his third relief appearance of the season and earned the save...threw 0.1 hitless innings with just three pitches...marked the fourth save of Lonsway's career, and first since 2023 with High-A Eugene.

Nate Furman (1-for-4) recorded his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, a 415-foot, two-run shot to right field...marked the second-longest recorded home run of his career (422 feet, May 19)...was his second homer hit in the first inning this season (also, April 25 vs. ABQ)...extended his hitting streak to nine games, T-6th longest in the PCL...he is batting .357 (15-for-42) with eight runs, three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, two walks, three stolen bases, a .571 slugging percentage and a .941 OPS in that span.

Drew Cavanaugh (2-for-5) knocked his fifth homer of the season in the first inning, immediately following Furman's longball in the first...the ball traveled 447 feet, the second-longest home run by a River Cat this season (Bericoto, 459)...was his eighth multi-hit game with Sacramento...he has recorded 10 extra-base-hits since May 20, leading all of Triple-A...he is batting .462 (18-for-39) with five doubles, five home runs, 12 RBI, four walks, two stolen bases, a .974 slugging percentage and a 1.497 OPS in that span.

Thomas Gavello (1-for-3) recorded his fourth home run of the season, and first since April 25 (1)...he has hit in four-straight games for the first time this season and first time since August 22-28, 2025 when he hit in six-straight...he is batting .375 (6-for-16) with one double, one home run, four RBI, two walks, a .625 slugging percentage and a 1.069 OPS in that span since May 27.

Jared Oliva (MLR) went 1-for-3 with a leadoff double in the first...was the 14th leadoff extra-base-hit of his career, and first since he hit a leadoff homer on May 3, 2019 with Double-A Altoona...marked his first back-to-back games with an extra-base-hit since August 24 and 26 last season.

Aeverson Arteaga went 2-for-3, his fourth multi-hit game of the season with Sacramento...knocked two doubles, his second multi-extra-base-hit game of the season and first with the River Cats (also, May 2 with Double-A Richmond)...reached on catcher interference in the ninth to give Sac the go-ahead run, scoring Jake Holton.

Jose Astudillo went 1-for-2 with a single in the sixth, his first Triple-A hit in his first Triple-A at-bat.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.