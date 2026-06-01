Smith Logs Three Hits, Groover and O'Neill Homer for Reno in Wild Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A seesaw series finale came down to the final set of swings, but the back-and-forth Sunday affair saw the Reno Aces ninth-inning rally fall just shy as the Sacramento River Cats snagged the victory by a 13-11 margin.

Both teams combined to score of the final five sets of at-bats, which included the River Cats (33-22) plating six runs in the top half of the ninth to build a seemingly comfortable lead. However, the Aces (26-31) continued to battle and pulled within two in the home half of the frame.

Trailing by six and stepping to the plate as the second batter of the inning, Matt O'Neill launched his fourth homer of the year 415 feet out to right field that quickly cut into the Sacramento deficit.

A pair of fly ball outs had the Aces on their heels, but an Anderdson Rojas single and advance on defensive difference allowed LuJames Groover to deliver his third RBI of the contest, pulling Reno to within two. Despite a walk to keep the pressure on, last night's hero, Jacob Amaya, crushed a ball to the warning track but it fell just shy of a second consecutive walk-off homer for the middle infielder.

Just three batters into the contest and the River Cats boasted a 3-0 lead, starting the game off with a double for back-to-back homers from Nate Furman and Drew Cavanaugh. The first from Furman was a two-run blast, while the dinger from Cavanaugh was his fourth of the series.

The Aces faced a tough challenge trailing Sacramento before their first set of at-bats against 2025 PCL Pitcher of the Year, Carson Whisenhunt. The tall southpaw kept the Reno bats at bay through the first four frames but could not get out of the fifth.

Pavin Smith, who was playing his third game on rehab with Reno, continued his hitting ways by ripping a single to center field. That allowed both O'Neill and Rojas to score, the former reaching on a walk while the latter doubled to right field.

Whisenhunt was nearly out of the frame, but after falling behind 2-0 in the count to Amaya, the River Cats decided to issue an intentional walk and load the bases with two outs and a one-run lead.

That walk proved costly, as Jack Hurley was hit by a pitch on the wrist in his next at-bat, forcing home the game's tying run. Reno kept the line moving in the next at-bat with Andrew Velazquez, who's single to right field easily plated a pair to give Reno a 5-3 lead and spelled the end of the outing for Whisenhunt.

Unfortunately for Reno, the lead was short-lived as a walk and one-out, two-run homer by Thomas Gavello in the following half inning once again knotted the contest at 5-5.

With both teams seeking to gain control, Reno broke through in the home half of the seventh thanks to the bat of Jack Hurley. Batting with a man on second thanks to a Tyler Locklear single and stolen base, Hurley ripped a hard liner into the right-center gap that allowed Locklear to score from second. For Locklear that marked his second hit of the afternoon, his fifth consecutive multi-hit game.

As they had done before, the River Cats quickly answered by pushing across two runs in the top of the eighth thanks to an Aeverson Arteaga double to left field and a sacrifice fly from Zach Morgan. Despite those two tallies, the Aces were able to counter with two of their own on a (then) go-ahead two-run blast from Groover that left the yard to right field.

Reno starter Thomas Hatch settled down after the tough start to the game, finishing with just those three runs allowed on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings though he was rendered a no decision.

Charged with the loss and his first blown save of the season was Drey Jameson (1-1), who had entered the contest a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities. Instead, he takes his first loss after allowing four runs on two hits and two walks in just 0.1 innings.

Six different Aces had multi-hit games in the contest, none more than the three from Pavin Smith who also scored once and drove in two during his five trips to the plate. Meanwhile, Groover tallied three RBI on the day with his pair of knocks, and Rojas was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

This loss hands the River Cats a 4-2 series win, and the Aces will look to change their fortunes next series when they head out to Las Vegas for the third part of the Silver State rivalry in 2026 against the Aviators beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

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