Condon's Walk-Off Blast Sends Isotopes to 8-7, Series-Clinching Victory

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Charlie Condon stepped to the plate with one out in the ninth inning of a 7-7 game, and blasted the first pitch 415 feet off the scoreboard in left-center field, giving Albuquerque a walk-off 8-7 victory over El Paso to clinch the series on Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Condon's blast capped a wild last three innings with dramatic momentum shifts on each side.

Trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Isotopes offense had been stymied all day, to the tune of just two singles to that point. Facing left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart in the seventh, things changed in the blink of an eye.

Andrew Knizner led off the seventh with a home run, then after two outs, Mike Antico singled. Cole Carrigg followed with an RBI double off the top of the left-center field wall, plating Antico and making it a 4-3 game. Carrigg took third on a wild pitch then attemped a straight steal of home for the second time this season. Carrigg appeared to beat the throw home, but Hart was called for a balk, nullifying the steal attempt but still tying the contest. Nic Kent then doubled before Zac Veen crushed a no-doubt, two-run homer past the bullpen in left-center, capping a five-run frame and giving the Isotopes a 6-4 lead.

Carrigg drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for an insurance run, and Jeff Criswell was one out away from closing out a 7-4 victory in the ninth. However, Carlos Rodriguez lined an RBI triple, then Will Wagner delivered a pinch-hit, two-run homer to right, stunning the crowd before Albuquerque had the final answer.

Topes Scope: - Condon hit the 39th walk-off home run in Isotopes history and first since Braxton Fulford on April 4, 2025 vs. Salt Lake. It was the fourth game-ending blast against El Paso (others: Roger Bernadina - Aug. 5, 2015; Elehuris Montero - Sept. 9, 2021 (G1); Josh Fuentes - Sept. 13, 2021).

- Albuquerque secured their second walk-off victory of the season (other: May 12 vs. Oklahoma City, Sterlin Thompson RBI single in the 10th). It was the ninth all-time against El Paso (last: April 20, 2025 - Trevor Boone sac fly in the eighth inning to win Game 1 of a doubleheader).

- The Isotopes claimed their fourth series victory of the season (others: at El Paso, vs. Oklahoma City, at Sugar Land). Last year, the team only won two sets for the entire campaign. In 2024, Albuquerque did not clinch their fourth series win until Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento.

- Albuquerque won a game when trailing by four or more runs for the fourth time this season (last: May 20 at Las Vegas - plated six runs in the ninth to win 6-5).

- Condon extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He is slashing .366/.469/.829 with seven doubles, four homers and eight RBI during the stretch. Condon also has an extra-base hit in seven-straight contests, the longest streak for an Isotopes player since Sam Hilliard (nine) from July 23-Aug. 2, 2025.

- Veen has homered in three consecutive games for the second time in his pro career (also: July 14-17, 2021 at Stockton, four total long balls in the three-game span). Overall, Veen is 12-for-21 with two doubles, three homers and six RBI in his last five games, raising his average from .268 to .305.

- Carrigg was 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two stolen bases and two walks, marking the 11th time he reached base at least three times in 2026. Additionally, it was his seventh contest with multiple swipes. Carrigg is one steal away from becoming the 10th Isotopes player with 30 stolen bases in a season (11th instance: Dee Gordon did it in two different years).

- Sunday was the fourth time Carrigg has drawn multiple walks in his last 10 games, after doing so on just one occasion in his first 41 contests of the season.

- Knizner is slashing .340/.367/.681 with seven doubles, three homers and eight RBI in his last 10 contests. Of his 23 total hits for the season, 13 have gone for extra bases.

- Mike Antico was 2-for-3, his first multi-hit game since Sept. 20, 2025 with Memphis vs. St. Paul.

- The Isotopes have won seven of their last nine games against El Paso, outscoring the Chihuahuas 99-64 during the stretch. Albuquerque has scored at least 12 runs in four of the nine contests during that span.

- Albuquerque struck out just four times on Sunday, their eighth contest with four or fewer punchouts this season. The team only totaled 13 such instances all of 2025.

On Deck: The Isotopes open up a 12-game road trip on Tuesday night with the start of a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

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