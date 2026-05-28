Isotopes Cruise Past Chihuahuas, 12-7

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes scored at least one run in each of the first five innings - including a five-run fourth - en route to a 12-7 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque earned their 30th victory of the season, the earliest on the calendar they have reached 30 wins since 2012, which also came on May 28. The Isotopes were 30-22 after defeating the Oklahoma City RedHawks that day. In 2024, Albuquerque did not win their 30th game until July 2 at El Paso.

- Nic Kent was 3-for-4 with two RBI doubles, his second contest with a pair of two-baggers this season (also: April 26 at Sacramento). Over his last eight games, Kent is 12-for-30 with two doubles, four homers and 12 RBI. Additionally, it was Kent's second game with three hits in 2026 (also: May 23 at Las Vegas).

- Andrew Knizner was 2-for-5, and has recorded multiple hits in five of his last nine games. He is 14-for-34 with six doubles, two homers and seven RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Knizner scored three runs in a game for the first time since May 23, 2025 at Oklahoma City, when he played for the Sacramento River Cats.

- Kyle McCann singled twice and drew three walks, reaching base five times in a game for the first time since May 23, 2024 with Oakland vs. Colorado. McCann is 5-for-9 with three walks in his first three contests in an Albuquerque uniform, reaching in eight of 12 plate appearances.

- José Cordova was 2-for-4 with a double, and recorded three RBI for the first time since Aug. 10, 2025 at Altoona. Cordova has driven in at least one run in 10 of his last 16 games.

- Cole Carrigg finished 1-for-5, with an RBI double in the fourth inning. However, Carrigg is just 2-for-15 over his last four games, seeing his season average drop from .362 to .345.

- Mike Antico made his Isotopes debut and delivered two sacrifice flies, the first Albuquerque player to do so since Grant Lavigne on Aug. 9, 2024 vs. Sacramento.

- Adael Amador drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 11 games. He is slashing .378/.511/.568 with four doubles, one homer and nine RBI during the stretch. Overall, Amador has reached base at least once in 36 of his last 37 contests.

- The Isotopes have won five of their last six games against El Paso, outscoring the Chihuahuas 71-36 during the span.

- Albuquerque scored in double figures for the 13th time this year, and it was their ninth instance plating at least a dozen runs.

- The five-run fourth inning marked the 21st time Albuquerque plated at least five tallies in a frame this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas continue the series Friday at 6:35 pm. Dino Plushies will be given to the first 1,500 fans 15 & younger, courtesy of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramírez is slated to start for Albuquerque against El Paso lefty Marco Gonzales.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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