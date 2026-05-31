Isotopes Fall to El Paso, 13-7

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes relented 10 runs between the fourth and fifth innings-including six unearned tallies in the fourth frame behind two errors-en route to a 13-7 loss Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have tallied a 195,709 total attendance over 29 openings-the highest in all of MiLB.

-Charlie Condon went 2-for-3 with his seventh homer of the year and a double, his sixth-straight game with an extra-base hit (three homers and four doubles). Extended his hitting streak to 11 games, tied for the 7th-longest active streak in Triple-A. Slashing .341/.438/.732 with seven doubles, three homers and seven RBI. Ten of his 20 extra-base hits have come in his last nine games, while 12 of his 20 extra-base hits have come since May 7.

-Zac Veen went 3-for-4 with his sixth homer of the season and a double, his second-straight three-plus hit contest. Over his last two games, is 7-for-9 with two homers, two doubles and two RBI. Has homered in back-to-back games for the second time in 2026 (also: April 22-23 at Sacramento).

-Vimael Machin went 2-for-4 with two RBI, his second-straight multi-hit contest and 17th on the year, tied for the second-most on the squad with Chad Stevens. Over his last two contest is 5-for-9 with a double, homer four RBI after a 1-for-13 three-game stretch.

-Kyle McCann recorded two hits for his fourth-straight multi-hit contest. Over his five games with the Isotopes, is 9-for-18 with two doubles, two homers and eight RBI. Has reached in 13 of his 22 plate appearances.

-Albuquerque permitted 13 runs on the night, the 19th time in 2026 surrendering nine-plus in a game.

-The Isotopes fall to 4-20 when allowing eight or more runs while recording a 27-5 record when surrendering seven or fewer.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Sean Sullivan while El Paso is expected to send Fernando Sanchez to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.