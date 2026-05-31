Express Sting Bees, 7-4

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock scored two runs in the first. CF Cam Cauley led off with a single then stole second and advanced to third on C Austin Wynns' throwing error. 1B Blaine Crim's groundout sent Cauley home for the first run. Two walks and a LF Aaron Zavala single loaded the bases. Salt Lake RHP Alek Manoah then balked in the second run for a 2-0 lead.

Crim belted a two-run homer in the third, doubling the Express lead.

The Bees opened the fifth with three consecutive singles. 2B Yolmer Sánchez then grounded into a forceout, plating a run. C Austin Wynns followed with an RBI single, cutting the Salt Lake deficit to two.

3B Cody Freeman tallied his first home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth. The two-run shot brought the score to 6-2.

In the seventh, Wynns recorded a two-run homer. Salt Lake trailed 6-4.

Freeman added another hit with a run in the bottom of the seventh. His ground-rule double sent Cauley home to make it 7-4 for the E-Train.

Round Rock RHP Mason Thompson relieved RHP Emiliano Teodo with two down in the bottom of the ninth. Thompson struck out RF Josh Lowe, earning his third save and securing a 7-4 win.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express took a 3-2 series lead entering Sunday's finale...with a win tomorrow, can claim back-to-back series for the 1st time this season...are 10 G below .500...10.5 G behind first-place Sacramento...tied with SUG for 9th place.

RHP TREY SUPAK: (W, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 5 SO, 83 pitches, 55 strikes) made his 11th start and 12th appearance of the season on Saturday night...allowed 1 hit and 1 walk through the 1st 4.0 innings...4 of 5 hits and all 5 runs came in the 5th frame...has thrown at least 5.0 innings in 6 of 11 starts, including 4 of 6 starts in May.

OF WYATT LANGFORD: returned to action on Major League Rehab assignment after being placed on the Rangers' 10-day injured list on April 21 (right forearm strain)...went 0-for-2 with 2 walks, a strikeout and 2 runs scored as the designated hitter...last appeared with the Express on Major League Rehab from 5/24-26 in 2024...went 2-for-10 with a walk and 2 runs across 3 G at Sugar Land.

INF BLAINE CRIM: (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, SO)...tallied his 7th, 8th and 9th RBI in his 4th game back with the Express...8 of 13 balls in play have been over 95 mph EV (avg. 98.5 mph)...is 4th in the PCL with 44 RBI (35 with ABQ) and T-9th in home runs (9) this season...5th in Express history with 62 home runs, 2 shy of 4th place INF Mark Saccomanno (64)...3rd in Round Rock history with 256 RBI...slashing .375/.421/.938/1.359 in 4 G back with Round Rock.

INF CODY FREEMAN: (2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB, SO) recorded his 1st home run of the season with a 2-run shot in the 5th inning...also tallied an RBI double in the 7th...slashing .313/.421/.563/.984 in 4 G with Round Rock.

NOTES: Round Rock plated 2 runs in the 1st inning...marked their 9th game with multiple runs in the 1st and 1st time since 5/24 at El Paso...are 6-3 with multiple runs in the 1st frame.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, May 30 vs Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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