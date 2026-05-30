OKC Comets Game Notes - May 30, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (31-23) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-32)

Game #55 of 150/First Half #55 of 75/Road #29 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Charlie Barnes (0-1, 0.00) vs. SUG-RHP Ryan Weiss (0-1, 4.91)

Saturday, May 30, 2026 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a third consecutive win when they play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. at Constellation Field...The Comets sit a season-best eight games above .500 and lead their six-game road series, 3-1. OKC can win a fifth consecutive series with a win tonight or Sunday.

Last Game: Powered by four home runs, including two from Ryan Fitzgerald, the Oklahoma City Comets won, 6-1, over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land loaded the bases with none out in the first inning, but was limited to just one run. Fitzgerald tied the game in the second inning with his first home run of the game. The score remained, 1-1, until Fitzgerald went deep again in the seventh inning to give the Comets the lead. Chuckie Robinson led off the eighth inning with a triple and scored on a Seby Zavala sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, James Tibbs III hit a two-run homer and Tyler Fitzgerald also left the yard to increase the lead to 6-1. The Comets pitching staff did not allow a run after the first inning and held Sugar Land 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position throughout the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Charlie Barnes (0-1) is slated to make his second start with Oklahoma City...He made his OKC debut May 22 vs. Reno, taking the loss after allowing six hits and four unearned runs across 2.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts...Prior to that outing, Barnes pitched in two games for the Dodgers out of the bullpen, tossing a combined 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout while pitching on consecutive nights against the Angels...The lefty joined the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from Chicago (NL) May 9. He was initially optioned to OKC, but did not appear in a game before he was recalled by LAD...Barnes appeared in seven games (four starts) with Triple-A Iowa and made one MLB appearance for the Cubs, marking his first big league appearance since 2021 with Minnesota...Barnes split last season between the KBO's Lotte Giants and Triple-A Louisville (CIN). Before returning to the U.S. in the middle of last season, Barnes spent all of 2022-24 in Korea with Lotte...Barnes was originally drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 3-1 2025: 5-10 All-time: 60-49 At SUG: 31-27

The Comets play their first of four series against Sugar Land this season and make their first of two trips to Constellation Field...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...At the plate, Ryan Ward (.321 AVG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI) tallied 18 hits in 15 games against the Space Cowboys. Kyle Funkhouser led the pitching staff, allowing two runs across 10.2 innings pitched in three appearances (two starts)...Sugar Land joined the Pacific Coast League in 2021 and won the 2024 Triple-A National Championship.

Liftoff: The Comets have won four of the last five games and are now 11-3 across the last 14 games to improve to a season-best eight games above .500...Oklahoma City is a league-best 18-7 since April 30 and the Comets have won four consecutive series during the stretch...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 31 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...All three losses during the current 11-3 stretch have been by two runs or less along with six of the seven losses over the last 25 games...Across the last 13 games (10-3), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs six times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 109-39 margin.

Dinger Details: Last night, the Comets matched their season high with four homers for the third time this season and doing so for the first time since April 12 vs. Round Rock...Oklahoma City has gone deep nine times as a team during the first four games of the current series, accounting for 20 runs...The Comets have homered in a season-high five straight games, totaling 10 dingers in that time. Oklahoma City has also homered in eight of the last nine games (14 HR) and has hit 23 homers over the last 13 games - most in the league during the span since May 15...Ten of OKC's last 13 home runs have been hit with at least one runner on base, including five three-run homers and one grand slam...Overall this season, OKC's 67 home runs through 54 games are second-most in the PCL.

Road to Success: The Comets have won seven of their last eight road games and are 11-3 in their last 14 road games. They have also won 12 of their last 16 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 16-12 overall in away games...The Comets lead all Triple-A teams with both a .292 road batting average and 205 runs scored (7.3 RPG). The Comets have scored nine or more runs in six of their last eight road games and have scored 89 total runs over the eight-game stretch.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-3 with two solo homers Friday night. It marked his fourth career multi-homer game and first since May 19, 2024 with Triple-A Omaha (KC) vs. St. Paul...It was the second straight night a Comet has recorded a multi-homer game after James Tibbs III hit two homers Thursday, marking the second time that's happened this season, along with Alex Freeland and Noah Miller each hitting two homers in consecutive games May 16-17 at Albuquerque...Fitzgerald also extended his on-base streak to 21 games - the longest on-base streak by a Comets hitter this season. The last Comets player to reach base safely in more than 21 games was Freeland, who reached base in 22 consecutive games July 10-Sept. 16, 2025...Fitzgerald has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games since May 1, batting .321 (27-for-84) with 10 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 19 runs...His 71 hits overall this season are most in the PCL, while his 42 RBI rank fifth-most in the league.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III hit a pinch-hit home run last night for Oklahoma City's first pinch-hit homer since June 15, 2021 when Keibert Ruiz and Omar Estévez both collected pinch-hit homers against El Paso. Tibbs has now gone deep four times in four games this series and leads the PCL with 15 homers this season...Since May 14 (13 G), Tibbs has seven multi-hit games and is batting .396 (19-for-48) with eight extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 11 walks and 17 runs scored...In addition to homers, Tibbs leads the PCL with 33 extra-base hits, 129 total bases and 53 runs scored, while ranking second in SLG (.632) and OPS (1.047), tied for second with 16 doubles and third with 46 RBI.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard drew a walk in the eighth inning Friday to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. Ehrhard has also hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 16-for-38 (.421) with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 12 walks...During his 20-game on-base streak, he is batting .309 (21-for-68) during the stretch that started May 1...The on-base streak is the longest of Ehrhard's pro career and is tied for the second-longest among OKC players this season behind Ryan Fitzgerald's current 21-game streak.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his rehab assignment last night, finishing 1-for-3 as the designated hitter before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Edman is 4-for-9 through three rehab games with the Comets as he is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle...The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Pitching Prowess: Last night marked the second time in four games this series and third time in the last seven games the Comets allowed one or no runs...The Comets have allowed three runs or less in five of the last six games (14 R) and six of the last eight games (21 R).

Around the Horn: Tyler Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a home run last night and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, batting .367 (22-for-60) with six home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI and 16 runs scored...Last night marked the first time since May 9 (16 G) there was a lead change in any game. After trailing in the first inning and tying the score in the second inning last night, OKC took the lead in the seventh.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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