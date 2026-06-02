OKC Comets Game Notes - June 2, 2026

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (23-34) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (33-23)

Game #57 of 150/First Half #57 of 75/Home #27 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 8.10) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (5-1, 4.56)

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday...The Comets have won four consecutive games and five straight series as they now sit a half-game behind first-place Sacramento in the overall Pacific Coast League standings with three series remaining in the first half of the season...Oklahoma City is a season-best 10 games above .500.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets closed a dominant week with a 5-1 victory against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. James Tibbs III began the scoring for Oklahoma City with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Sugar Land tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a RBI single from Kellen Strahm. The Comets regained the lead with a three-run sixth inning, helped by a two-run homer from a rehabbing Tommy Edman. Noah Miller tacked on a RBI single in the eighth inning for a 5-1 advantage. Sugar Land was held to two hits after scoring its lone run and the OKC pitching staff retired the final 12 batters of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (5-1) looks for a fourth straight win...Romero allowed one run on three hits across 5.1 IP with two walks and six strikeouts last time out May 26 at Sugar Land...Over his last three games, Romero has allowed three runs and 11 hits across 16.1 IP while racking up 17 K's...The Comets are 7-2 in his starts this season, with wins in five of the last six...Romero owns a 4.56 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and .270 BAA in 11 appearances (nine starts) overall...Against Round Rock, Romero is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three games (two starts), which includes 5.0 scoreless innings April 10 in OKC and a 3.1-inning save May 3 in Round Rock...Romero split the 2025 season between OKC and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Express: 2026: 9-3 2025: 12-6 All-time: 212-160 At OKC: 98-80

The Comets and Express meet for their third of four series this season, including the last of three series against one another during the first half...OKC took the first two series, winning four of six games in OKC April 7-12 and then five of six games at Dell Diamond April 28-May 3. OKC has won eight of its last nine meetings against the Express and six of the Comets' nine wins this season have been one-run victories...Both Jack Suwinski (.439 AVG, 18 H, 5 HR, 13 RBI) and Ryan Fitzgerald (.377 AVG, 20 H, HR, 14 RBI) have had strong starts against the Express...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...The Comets are 5-0-2 in the last seven head-to-head series with the Express (28-14), including wins in three straight series going back to last season (14-4). OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Liftoff: The Comets have won four straight games as well as six of the last seven games. They own a 13-3 record across the last 16 games and OKC is a league-best 20-7 since April 30...This is the first time the Comets have won five consecutive series since June 10-July 6, 2025, but that stretch included wins in two three-game series. OKC also won its first five series of the 2025 season...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 at 13-16 following a loss April 29. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 33 wins rank tied for most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...All three losses during the current 13-3 stretch have been by two runs or less along with six of the seven losses over the last 27 games...Across the last 15 games (12-3), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs seven times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 123-41 margin.

Mother May I: The Comets finished the month of May with a 19-7 record, marking the winningest month for OKC since going 20-6 in April 2023. The Comets scored 202 runs in 26 games (7.77 RPG) to rank second among Triple-A teams and tied for third among all teams in the Minors. It also marked the team's highest-scoring month since July 2019 (206 R/27 G). The team tallied at least six runs in 20 of the 26 games. On the pitching side, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors.

The Third Degree: Minor League Baseball named James Tibbs III Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 25-31, capturing his second weekly award of the season (March 31-April 5). Over six games in Sugar Land, Tibbs went 9-for-24 with six home runs and 15 RBI, including five homers and 13 RBI over the last four games...Tibbs homered in a fourth straight game Sunday, giving him five home runs during the span. He's the first PCL player to homer in four straight games since Zack Gelof did so for Las Vegas Aug. 14-17, 2025. Tibbs is the first Oklahoma City player to accomplish the feat since Austin Barnes homered in five straight games Aug. 2-7, 2019...Since May 14 (15 G), Tibbs is batting .418 (23-for-55) with 10 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 13 walks and 19 runs...Tibbs leads the league with 17 homers this season, along with a .659 SLG, 1.085 OPS, 35 extra-base hits, 139 total bases and 55 runs scored and ranks tied for first with 51 RBI. He leads all players in the Minors in extra-base hits, total bases and ranks second in runs scored.

Dinger Details: With two more home runs Sunday, Oklahoma City finished with 14 home runs during the six-game road series in Sugar Land, accounting for 30 runs. It's the most homers OKC has hit in a series since smashing 18 bombs April 8-13, 2025 at Round Rock...The Comets have homered in a season-high seven straight games, totaling 15 dingers in that time. The Comets have also homered in 10 of the last 11 games (19 HR) and have hit 28 homers over the last 15 games - most in the league since May 15 and tied for the most among all Triple-A teams during the span...OKC has also hit multiple homers in each of the last four games (11 HR)...Thirteen of OKC's last 18 home runs have been hit with at least one runner on base, including seven three-run homers and one grand slam...Overall this season, OKC's 72 home runs through 56 games are second-most in the PCL.

Pitching Prowess: The OKC pitching staff allowed just one run Sunday for the third consecutive game and fourth time during the six-game series in Sugar Land. This marks the first time since July 24-26, 2018 against Albuquerque (2 R) that OKC has allowed no more than one run in three consecutive games...Over the six games at Constellation Field, OKC allowed a total of 11 runs, including two runs across the last 26 innings. The 11 runs were the fewest allowed by any team in the Minors last week...Overall the Comets have allowed three runs or less in seven of the last eight games (16 R) and in eight of the last 10 games (23 R)...The Comets collected 10 more strikeouts Sunday and have struck out at least nine batters in 11 of the last 12 games, totaling 126 strikeouts since May 19 to lead all Triple-A teams during the span...During the team's current 20-7 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 262 strikeouts (242.0 IP) are second-most in the PCL and one behind league-leading Las Vegas. In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets' 220 strikeouts (253.0 IP) were second-fewest in the league.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard singled in the sixth inning Sunday to surpass Ryan Fitzgerald for the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season at 22 games. During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .316 (24-for-76) with 13 RBI, 20 walks and 16 runs scored while posting a .464 OBP...The streak is the longest of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Alex Freeland reached base in 22 consecutive games July 10-Sept. 16, 2025. The last Comets player with a longer on-base streak was Esteury Ruiz, who reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025...Ehrhard has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 19-for-46 (.413) with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 13 walks.

Around the Horn: Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning. He also played seven innings in center field. Edman is 5-for-13 with a homer and two RBI through four games with the Comets. The Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21...Tyler Fitzgerald walked in his only plate appearance Sunday. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games with an at-bat, batting .359 (23-for-64) with six home runs, six doubles, 22 RBI and 17 runs scored...Jack Suwinski finished the month of May with 29 hits and 25 RBI in 25 games. He racked up a team-leading 14 extra-base hits, including six homers, and 26 runs scored during the month.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.