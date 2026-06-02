Sacramento River Cats Homestand Highlights - Festival of Baseball: Pals and Confidants

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are excited to continue the season-long Festival of Baseball with this week's homestand theme: Pals and Confidants

The River Cats are bringing iconic bonds to the ballpark. From legendary duos to lifelong best friends, we're celebrating friendships that have stood the test of time. Across the week, the theme appears through Pride-friendly activations, friendship-focused entertainment, Golden Girls nostalgia, and Dinger's 27th Birthday on Sunday. There's plenty of reason to grab your favorite person and make new memories at Sutter Health Park. Homestand highlights include:

- Thursday, June 4: Pride Night

- Friday, June 5: River Cats Visor Giveaway

- Saturday, June 6: Golden Girls Night

- Sunday, June 7: Dinger's Birthday

Thursday, June 4: Pride Night

Wednesday is Pride Night! The River Cats celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and the spirit of inclusion at the ballpark. Celebrate and enjoy a night built on unity and fun.

The first 500 fans into the ballpark will receive multi-colored carnations courtesy of Iron and Ivy, a local florist.

Friday, June 5: River Cats Visor Giveaway and SMUD Orange Friday:

GIVEAWAY: The River Cats Visor Giveaway is available to the first 2,500 fans through the ballpark gates. Perfect for sunny days at the ballpark, this classic visor features River Cats branding and is an easy addition to any game day look. Arrive early and grab one before they are gone!

FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR: Join us every Friday in the Beer Garden for happy hour and live music! This week features the Rod Stinson Band playing 80s hits. Enjoy $3 off select pours from gates to first pitch. Happy Hour specials are also available in the Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club.

SMUD ORANGE FRIDAY: The Sacramento River Cats rep their Sactown orange jerseys every Friday in tribute to parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants.

Saturday, June 6: Golden Girls Night and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday

The River Cats encourage fans to dress up as their favorite iconic Golden Girls character, and will hold a costume contest to reward the best dressed fan!

FAMILY FUN PACK: With savings up to 50%, you can enhance your game day with a hot dog, soda, and an exclusive River Cats item that aligns with our Saturday theme.

THIS WEEK'S LIMITED-EDITION TICKET PACK ITEM: River Cats Stay Golden Hat

CHEF'S ITEM OF THE GAME: Don't miss the Chef's Item of the Game, available every weekend at Golden Spike. This featured menu item rotates weekly and is directly tied to each Saturday theme night, giving fans a unique flavor to pair with the night's festivities.

THIS WEEK'S ITEM: " Thank you for being a friend" Funnel Fries - Golden funnel fries with a cheesecake filling and a berry compote

SUTTER HEALTH FIREWORKS SATURDAY: Enjoy postgame fireworks following every Saturday River Cats game, presented by Sutter Health.

Sunday, June 7: Dinger's Birthday

Sunday, we celebrate Dinger's 27th birthday! Join the River Cats mascot for a day filled with party vibes, surprises, and plenty of River Cats baseball.

Mascots from all around Sacramento, including Stomper from the Athletics, Bubbles from the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, Chomps from Southgate Recreation & Park District, abd many more will join the River Cats and their fans at the ballpark for a celebration you will not want to miss.

Each weekly lineup also features the following recurring promotions.

Toyota Two for Tuesdays

Value-seekers can enjoy two-for-one concessions menu items, $2 hot dogs and novelty ice cream, plus select two-for-one online ticket offers.

Bogle Wine Wednesday

Fans looking to mix it up midweek can enjoy a toast to local wine country featuring $2 off all Bogle Wines throughout the stadium and a rotating Froze Flavor of the Month at the Bogle Family Vineyard Cart. June features a Watermelon Froze.

Taps and Trivia Thursdays

Built for beer and trivia lovers, Taps and Trivia Thursdays feature interactive in-game trivia and special pricing including $9.16 rotating 16-ounce local taps at the Beer Garden, Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, and $5 12-ounce domestic draft selections at all main concession stands.

Kids Rule Sundays

Fuel up with the 5-for-$3 Kids Value Menu featuring five kid-favorite items for $3 each. Join early for player autographs from two River Cats players before the game and kids run the bases post-game!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2026

Sacramento River Cats Homestand Highlights - Festival of Baseball: Pals and Confidants - Sacramento River Cats

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