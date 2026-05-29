SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.28 at RNO

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (32-20) 7 @ Reno (24-30) 2

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 7-2, giving them a seven-game road winning streak for the first time since May 2013...they are now 13-3 in their last 16 games...marked their 14th multi-home run game, they are now 14-0 in such games...Sacramento leads the PCL in home runs in the month of May (34), and lead all of Triple-A in home runs since May 19 (19).

Carson Seymour was the starter and earned his third win of the season...allowed one run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

Jake Holton (2-for-5) knocked his fifth home run of the season, a 426-foot, solo-shot to center field...marked his second-longest recorded home run (441 feet, August 4, 2021 with Lakeland), and fifth-longest by a River Cat this season...also knocked an RBI double in the fifth...was his second multi-extra-base-hit game (also, May 19, 2B and HR).

Nate Furman (3-for-5) recorded his fifth home run of the season, a 400-foot, two-run blast to right field...also knocked a single to lead off the game, and a double in the third, making him just a triple shy of the cycle...was his first multi-extra-base-hit game of the year...marked his third three-hit game and 10th multi-hit game...he is batting .345 (10-for-29) with two doubles, one home run, one RBI, two walks, a .517 slugging percentage and a .904 OPS from the leadoff position in the first inning.

Drew Cavanaugh went 2-for-4, his seventh multi-hit game with the River Cats, and third consecutive...he is batting .552 (16-for-29) with five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, two walks, two stolen bases, a 1.138 slugging percentage and a 1.732 OPS in seven games since May 20.Grant McCray went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to seven games, tied for sixth-longest active hitting streak in the PCL...he is batting .429 (12-for-28) with four doubles, one triple, six RBI, six walks, one stolen base, a .528 on-base percentage and a 1.171 OPS in that span...four of those eight games have been multi-hit affairs.

Hitting coach P.J. Pilittere was ejected in the third inning by first base umpire Ray Valero for arguing an out at first call...was Pilittere's first ejection with the River Cats and first since 2023 when he was ejected with the Rockies for arguing a strike call.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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