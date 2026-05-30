Round Rock Comes up Short on Friday Versus Salt Lake, 7-5

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







The Express jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the third. C Jose Herrera doubled, and CF Cam Cauley followed with a single. Herrera scored from third, and Cauley advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by 1B Blaine Crim to get Round Rock on the board. LF Jonah Bride added to the inning with an RBI single, driving in Cauley from third and growing the advantage to two.

Salt Lake answered right away with six runs in the top of the fourth. With runners on the corners, 1B Trey Mancini hit a ground-rule double to get the Bees on the board. 3B Yolmer Sanchez knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly to even the score at two. Pinch-hitter Nelson Rada pushed Salt Lake in front with an RBI single, and DH Omar Martinez followed with a two-run home run to extend the lead to three. The visitors loaded the bases for SS Denzer Guzman, who walked, scoring the runner from third and making it a 6-2 game.

The E-Train pushed a run across in the fifth. Round Rock loaded the bases with two walks and a single for 3B Diego Castillo, who hit a sacrifice fly and scored the runner from third, cutting the deficit to three.

Round Rock trimmed the deficit to one with two runs in the seventh. Bride walked and Castillo singled to put runners on first and second for 2B John Taylor. Taylor recorded his first career Triple-A hit with a two-run RBI triple, cutting the Salt Lake lead to one.

Salt Lake added a run in the eighth inning with a home run by Rada, regaining their two-run advantage.

The Express threatened with bases loaded in the ninth inning, but could not bring home the tying run, and drop Friday night's contest by a score of 7-5.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express are now tied at 2 games apiece with the Bees with 2 G remaining in the 6-game set...are 11 G below .500 and 11.5 G behind first-place Sacramento...have won 6 of their last 10 G...are 10-18 at Dell Diamond this season.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: (1-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) made his Triple-A debut on Friday night...tallied his 1st hit at the Triple-A level with a 2-run triple in the 7th...was slashing .322 with 46 H (46-for-143), 6 HR, 29 RBI and 32 BB before being called up to the Express...hit .256/.336/.352 with 2 HR and 20 RBI in 2025 with High-A Hickory.

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: (ND, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 5 SO, HR, 75 pitches, 49 strikes) returned to affiliated ball after spending the previous two seasons in the Mexican League....hasn't allowed five runs in an affiliated game since 5/4/23 while pitching with GWN... began this season with Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League...led the league in WHIP (1.01) and tied for the league lead in wins (3)...owned a 1.82 ERA (7 ER/34.2 IP) with six walks and 29 strikeouts in six starts... the former University of Texas pitcher has appeared in 55 career G (28 GS) at the Triple-A level...4-13 with 121 SO and a 5.68 ERA.

INF KEYBER RODRIGUEZ: went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, R and a SO...returns with the E-Train after spending 5 G with the Express last season... hit .294 with an RBI and 2 BB in that span...this season, before being called up to Round Rock was slashing .318/.354/.504 with 13 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBI and 11 BB.

INF JONAH BRIDE: went 1-for-3 with an RBI, R and 2 BB on Friday...extended his on-base streak to 18 G, the longest of any Express player this season and the 7th-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League...is batting .257 with 16 walks and 14 SO during the streak...has drawn 5 walks in his past 3 games and 8 walks in his past 6.

RHP JOE ROSS: made his 3rd appearance for the Express...tossed 2.0 SHO IP and allowed 1 hit...lone base hit was a 74.5 mph single off the bat of C Zach Humphreys ...struck out 3 batters...generated 9 whiffs on 15 swings...batters whiffed on 4 of his 5 splitters.

NOTES: Round Rock struck out 10+ batters for the 22nd time this season and the 4th time in their last 6 games...11-11 in those games.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, May 30 vs Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

Three Express Players Make Their Season Debut

GAME 55 | HOME GAME 28 | FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

SALT LAKE BEES (27-27) 7 9 1

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (22-33) 5 8 1

WP: RHP Kaleb Ort (2-1, 7.33) FIRST PITCH: 7:10 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 9,049

LP: RHP Nolan Kingham (0-1, 13.50) GAME TIME: 3:17

SV: RHP Najer Victor (1) TEMPERATURE: 86 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Omar Martinez (SL) 5 4 1 1 3-2 397 feet / 104.5 mph Right Field Berm

Nelson Rada (SL) 2 8 0 0 3-2 337 feet / 87.9 mph Left Field Berm

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

#RR#







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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