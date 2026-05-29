Crim Becomes Just the Fifth Player in Club History to Hit for the Cycle

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead with a two-run homer from 3B Denzer Guzman in the top half of the first.

The Express evened the score at two apiece in the bottom of the second. SS Richie Martin and LF Trevor Hauver drew a pair of walks and later scored on CF Cam Cauley's single, to make it 2-2.

The Bees reclaimed the lead in the third on a sacrifice fly from DH Trey Mancini.

Round Rock scored two more in the third with RBI singles from Martin and RF Gilberto Celestino for a 4-3 advantage.

In the fourth, the E-Train plated two more on back-to-back RBI singles by 1B Blaine Crim and 2B Diego Castillo.

The Express scored five more in the fifth highlighted by RBI singles from 3B Cody Freeman and Castillo sandwiched by a two-run triple off the bat of Crim.

In the sixth, LF Trevor Hauver scored due to a throwing error by 2B Arol Vera, extending the Round Rock lead to 12-3.

Salt Lake scored one on a groundout by Vera in the top of the seventh.

The E-Train scored two in the bottom of the frame with Hauver and Celestino driving in runs.

In the eighth, Crim completed the cycle with a two-run home run. Crim's round-tripper capped off the E-Train scoring at 16.

The Bees cut their deficit to five with seven runs in the top of the ninth but ultimately fell by a score of 16-11.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express win back-to-back games at Dell Diamond for the first time since April 16-17... have taken 2 of 3 in the series... Round Rock now 6-3 in their last nine games... can guarantee a series split with a victory tomorrow... improved to 9-18 at Dell Diamond this year.

RHP JOSH STEPHAN: (W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 7 SO, 85 pitches, 58 strikes) earned his 3rd win of the season...made his 11th start which is tied for the PCL lead...amassed 5.0 IP for the 6th time...now leads all PCL pitchers with 57 strikeouts...has issued 1 walk or less in 8 of his outings.

INF BLAINE CRIM: (5-for-5, 2B, 3B, HR, BB, 5 RBI, 4 R) completed the 5th cycle in Express history...is the 1st Round Rock batter with 5+ hits since INF Justin Foscue on 7/9/2024 at RNO...1 of 3 Express batters since 2005 with 5 hits and 5 RBI in a game... average exit velocity was 101.7 across 5 balls in play...3 of 5 had an exit velocity over 100 mph.

INF DIEGO CASTILLO: went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, R and a SO...posted back-to-back games with 3+ hits...owns a 5-game hitting streak...has multiple hits in 6 of his last 8 games.

NOTES: Round Rock scored 10+ runs for the 5th time this season...are 4-1 in those contests...16 runs and 16 hits at home are the most since 8/8/2024 vs ABQ when they scored 16 on 18 hits...recorded 10 hits with runners in scoring position, their 2nd-most in a single game this season (11 H with RISP on 5/20 at ELP).

NEXT GAME: Friday, May 29 vs Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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