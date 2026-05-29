OKC Comets Game Notes - May 29, 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (30-23) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-31)

Game #54 of 150/First Half #54 of 75/Road #28 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Logan Allen (2-3, 6.09) vs. SUG-RHP Hunter Brown (NR, -.--)

Wednesday, May 29, 2026 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field...The Comets lead the series, 2-1, after last night's victory and are 10-3 over the last 13 games overall...The Comets can move to a season-best eight games above .500 with a win tonight.

Last Game: Led by career nights from James Tibbs III and River Ryan, the Oklahoma City Comets cruised to a 9-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. Tibbs bashed three-run homers in both the first and sixth innings, totaling a career-high six RBI. After Tibbs' first homer gave the Comets a quick 3-0 lead, the Space Cowboys scored on a throwing error by the Comets in the bottom of the first inning. The Comets scored in each of the next two innings on RBI doubles from Zach Ehrhard and Tyler Fitzgerald to boost the lead to 5-1. Ryan Fitzgerald tallied a run-scoring single in the fifth inning. After Tibbs' second homer of the night made it 9-1 in the sixth inning, Sugar Land's Collin Price went deep in the seventh inning to record the Space Cowboys' only hit over the final seven innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (2-3) is scheduled to make his 11th appearance (10th start) this season...Last time out May 23 vs. Reno, Allen took the loss in OKC's 2-1 defeat. He notched a season-high seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings with two runs, eight hits and one walk allowed...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 2-1 2025: 5-10 All-time: 59-49 At SUG: 30-27

The Comets play their first of four series against Sugar Land this season and make their first of two trips to Constellation Field...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...At the plate, Ryan Ward (.321 AVG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI) tallied 18 hits in 15 games against the Space Cowboys. Kyle Funkhouser led the pitching staff, allowing two runs across 10.2 innings pitched in three appearances (two starts)...Sugar Land joined the Pacific Coast League in 2021 and won the 2024 Triple-A National Championship.

Liftoff: The Comets secured their 30th win of the season last night and equaled their season-best mark at seven games above .500 (also 27-20 and 29-22)...Oklahoma City is 10-3 over the last 13 games and owns a league-best 17-7 record since April 30. The Comets have also won four consecutive series during the stretch...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 30 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...All three losses during the current 10-3 stretch have been by two runs or less along with six of the seven losses over the last 24 games...Across the last 12 games (9-3), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs six times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 103-38 margin.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III went 2-for-5 with two homers and a career-high six RBI Thursday night. The outfielder has now homered three times in as many games following a 21-game stretch without a homer and has regained the Pacific Coast League lead with 14 homers this season...Thursday marked Tibbs' third multi-homer game of the season and the seventh multi-homer game by a Comet this year...Since May 14 (12 G), Tibbs has seven multi-hit games and is batting .383 (18-for-47) with seven extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 11 walks and 16 runs scored...In addition to homers, Tibbs leads the PCL with 32 extra-base hits, 125 total bases and 52 runs scored, while ranking second in SLG (.616) and OPS (1.029), tied for second with 16 doubles and third with 44 RBI.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard went 2-for-4 with a RBI double, walk and stolen base Thursday. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 16-for-35 (.457) with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 11 walks...He has also reached base safely in 19 straight games and is batting .323 (21-for-65) during the stretch that started May 1...The on-base streak is the longest of Ehrhard's pro career and is tied for the second-longest among OKC players this season behind Ryan Fitzgerald's current 20-game streak.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald picked up a single and a RBI yesterday to extend his on-base streak to a season-best 20 games...The last Comets player to reach base safely in more than 20 games was Alex Freeland, who reached base in 22 consecutive games July 10-Sept. 16, 2025...Fitzgerald has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games since May 1, batting .309 (25-for-81) with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 17 runs...His 69 hits overall this season are tied for most in the PCL, while his 40 RBI rank tied for fifth-most in the league.

Road to Success: The Comets have won six of their last seven road games and are 10-3 in their last 13 road games. They have also won 11 of their last 15 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 15-12 overall in away games...The Comets are batting a Triple-A-best .293 on the road this season overall and their 199 runs scored in away games are most among the 30 Triple-A teams. The Comets have scored nine or more runs in six of their last seven road games and have scored 83 total runs over the last seven road games.

Dinger Details: The Comets have homered in four consecutive games (6 HR) to tie their longest home run streak of 2026, done twice previously this season in April. OKC has also homered in seven of the last eight games (10 HR) and has hit 19 homers over the last 12 games - second-most in the league during the span since May 15...Each of OKC's last nine home runs have been hit with at least one runner on base, including five three-run homers and one grand slam.

Way of the K: The OKC pitching staff finished with 14 strikeouts Thursday, matching a season high set May 21 vs. Reno. Last night marked the ninth straight game the Comets finished with at least nine K's, totaling 99 strikeouts to lead all Triple-A teams starting May 19...During the team's current 17-7 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 235 strikeouts (215.0 IP) are second-most in the PCL. In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets' 220 strikeouts (253.0 IP) were second-fewest in the league.

On the Mend: Tommy Edman continued his rehab assignment with OKC last night, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and playing five innings at second base. Edman is 3-for-6 through two games with the Comets as he is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle...The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

A River Runs Through Bats: Starting pitcher River Ryan allowed one unearned run across a career-high 6.0 innings last night. He also tied his career high with eight strikeouts while not allowing a walk. All four hits allowed were singles, and Ryan retired his final 13 batters faced...The pitching staff retired 21 of the final 23 batters yesterday and allowed one hit over the final seven innings...The Comets have allowed three runs or less in four of the last five games (13 R) and five of the last seven games (20 R).

Around the Horn: Over the last 15 games, the Comets are 10-5. In the 10 wins, they've combined to score 105 runs but have been held to 13 runs combined in the five losses...In each of OKC's last 15 games, there has not been a single lead change. In fact, only three times has a trailing team come back to even tie the game after falling behind, with just two instances over the last 14 games...Tyler Fitzgerald has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, batting .357 (20-for-56) with five home runs, five doubles, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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