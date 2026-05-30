Schnell Homers in Chihuahuas' 13-8 Loss Friday
Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes hit three home runs in their seven-run fifth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-8 Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Albuquerque has won three of the first four games of the series.
El Paso right fielder Nick Schnell went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk. The homer was Schnell's second over the center field fence in the past three games in Albuquerque. Third baseman Pablo Reyes reached base three times atop the order, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs. Designated hitter Will Wagner also reached three times, going 2-for-5 with a double and a walk.
Michael Flynn pitched two scoreless innings in his third appearance with the Chihuahuas after arriving from Double-A San Antonio. Ethan Routzahn faced just three batters in a scoreless bottom of the eighth in his third straight scoreless appearance. Neither team challenged any ball or strike calls in Friday's game.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Isotopes 13 Final Score (05/29/2026)
Team Records: El Paso (24-31), Albuquerque (31-24)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP JP Sears (3-1, 6.70) vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
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