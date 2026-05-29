Salt Lake Rallies, But Falls to Express in Action Filled Slugfest

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX. - In a high-scoring affair that featured a combined 28 hits and 27 runs, the Salt Lake Bees dropped their second straight game of a six-game series against the Round Rock Express. Salt Lake threatened late by plating seven runs in the ninth inning, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.

Round Rock 16, Salt Lake 11

WP: Josh Stephan (3-3)

LP: Sam Aldegheri (3-4)

Key Performers

Josh Lowe: 3-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, K

Yolmer Sánchez: 1-2, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, K

Denzer Guzman: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K

Game Summary

Salt Lake ignited the game immediately as Josh Lowe, hitting in the two-hole, ripped a double to kick off the third matchup of the series. This set the stage for Denzer Guzman, who launched his 10th home run of the campaign on a 360-foot blast giving the Bees an early 2-0 advantage.

However, Round Rock responded in the second inning after drawing two lead-off walks, which allowed Cam Cauley to knot the score with a two-run single up the middle.

Christian Moore opened the third with a single into center. Two batters later, Guzman hit his second extra-base hit of the game, a double that moved Moore to third base. Trey Mancini cashed in by hitting a sac-fly into deep center to put the Bees back up.

In the bottom half, the Express claimed their first advantage of the contest. Following a leadoff double and a sacrifice bunt, an RBI single leveled the score. Round Rock then pulled ahead on a groundball hit directly back to pitcher Sam Aldegheri.

Round Rock maintained their offensive pressure in the fourth, recording a third straight two-run frame that ended Sam Aldegheri's night. The Express added two runs against reliever Huascar Ynoa during that inning and followed up with another pair in the bottom of the fifth. Through five innings of play, the Express held an 11-3 lead over the home team after a five-run, three-hit outburst in the bottom of the fifth.

The home team scratched another run in the sixth inning, but the Bees answered back in the seventh. Arol Vera drove in that run with a groundout, recording his first career RBI at the Triple-A level.

The Express extended their scoring streak to six consecutive frames in the seventh, using an RBI single and a groundout to tack on two more runs.

During the eighth inning, the Bees used position player Zach Humphreys on the mound. After securing an initial quick out, he surrendered a single followed by a home run to Blaine Crim. The blast not only completed the cycle for Crim but also accounted for the final runs of the evening for the Express.

Salt Lake mounted a late-inning surge as Josh Lowe delivered a two-run double, marking his second of the contest. Christian Moore then crossed the plate on Trey Mancini's first hit of the evening. The Bees continued to chip away as Nelson Rada drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, followed by Yolmer Sánchez clearing the bases with his ninth double of the year. The three-run knock brought Salt Lake within five runs.

The comeback bid fell short, however, as Alexis Diaz struck out Austin Wynns to seal the victory. The win gave the Round Rock Express their second straight victory over the Bees.

Game Notes

After winning five in a row, the Bees have now dropped back-to-back games and fall behind in the series 2-1. The overall record also falls below .500, now sitting at 26-27.

Salt Lake gave up runs in seven consecutive innings, the first time the Bees pitching staff has done so this season. After a scoreless first, the Express scored in every single inning following. They had given up runs in four straight frames five different times in 2026, last doing so on May 17 vs. El Paso.

Tonight's game featured 27 combined runs, the sixth most in a PCL game this season and seventh highest across all of Triple-A. It is the first time Salt Lake has recorded a double-digit run total and lost (previously 7-0) and is the 13th loss when allowing the opponent to score 10 or more runs.

Round Rock's Blaine Crim hit for the cycle, completing the feat with a home run in the eighth. Since 2005, it is the eighth time Salt Lake has allowed an opposing hitter to accomplish the feat; the last player to do so was Dustin Harris of the Express on June 4, 2025 inside The Ballpark at America First Square, who also completed the feat with a longball off a position player pitching.

All 18 hitters in the starting lineups reached base safely at least once. Only two hitters (Nelson Rada and Cooper Johnson) failed to tally a base knock, and three batters (Austin Wynns, Jeimer Candelario and Cam Cauley) did not score a run.

Josh Lowe doubled twice tonight and has an extra base hit in three of his first four games as a Bee after being set down from Los Angeles. It is his seventh career two double night, last accomplishing that feat on September 30, 2023 with Tampa Bay. Lowe singled to collect a three-hit night, his second in 2026 and first with Salt Lake. The outfielder has three multi-hit efforts across his first four games as a Bee.

After his five game hit streak was snapped last night, Denzer Guzman launched his 10th homer of the season. The infielder continues to pace Salt Lake in longballs as he leads the next closest by three home runs and is tied for seventh in the PCL in the statistic. Guzman used 53 games to reach 10 homers and became the seventh 22-year old in franchise history (since 2005) to have a double-digit home run season. He is tied with Brandon Wood's 2007 season for the third youngest to do so (22 years, 109 days), while the pacesetter was Jo Adell's 2021 campaign in which he was 22 years, 49 days old when he hit his 10th homer of that season and only needed 17 games to do so. Guzman's third-inning double gave him his fifth game with multiple extra-base hits this season and moved him into a tie for the PCL lead with 16 two-baggers. It also marked Guzman's 100th minor league double, while completing his seventh multi-hit game across his last nine contests.

Christian Moore pushed his current hitting streak and on-base streak to six and 13 games, respectively, on a single in the third. He is batting 11-for-21 (.524) over the hitting streak with a 1.383 OPS. Moore played as tonight's left fielder, his first game in the outfield across his 153 career games (MiLB + MLB). The Tennessee alum scored in the ninth, marking eight straight contests scoring at least one run. This stretch matches his season high from April 8-18, and sits one shy of Denzer Guzman's team high nine straight games from May 8-19.

Trey Mancini registered a sacrifice fly to deep center field in the third inning with two runners in scoring position, his 25th as a minor leaguer. A ninth-inning run-scoring single gave him two RBI tonight, and now has 13 over his last seven games. Mancini has driven in at least one run in six of those seven contests. The infielder's on-base streak is now at 12 games,

Sam Aldegheri tossed his shortest start of the season, going just three innings. The southpaw has thrown at least five innings in six straight outings prior to tonight. It is Aldegheri's shortest start since a three-inning day on June 15, 25 with Rocket City.

In the seventh inning, Austin Wynns connected for his second double of the season with one out. This hit marks extra-base hits in three of his initial seven games with Salt Lake, and he has now recorded hits in three of his previous four contests.

Yolmer Sánchez moved his on-base streak to 16 games, the third longest at any point this season by a Bee. The infielder did so with a three walk night and now has a free pass in four straight games. It is Sánchez's second game with three walks this season (May 24 vs. Tacoma). He also scored twice on Thursday, his third multi-run game in the last four games. Sánchez cleared the bases in an action-packed ninth with a three-run double that gave him his first three RBI night since July 27, 2025 vs. Albuquerque.

Arol Vera recorded a significant milestone in the seventh inning with a run-scoring groundout. This play accounted for his first career Triple-A RBI and simultaneously served as his 200th RBI in Minor League Baseball.

Up Next

Salt Lake is back to work Friday at 6:05 p.m MDT against the Express (Triple-A, Texas Rangers), continuing a six-game set at Dell Diamond on Round Rock Donuts Night.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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