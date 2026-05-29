Joe Tallies Three Hits, Two RBI in Rainiers 5-4 Loss

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-31) could not overcome a 5-1 deficit as they lost their seventh straight game, falling to the Las Vegas Aviators (29-23) by a score of 5-4 on Thursday night. Connor Joe recorded his first three-hit game of the season with two RBI and Ryan Bliss hit his first home run of the season in the loss.

Las Vegas jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Michael Stefanic blooped a one-out single to short center field and Cade Marlowe followed by roping a double off the right field wall, placing the runners on second and third base. Then, Joey Meneses singled on a sharp line drive to center field that scored Stefanic and advanced Marlowe to third base, putting Las Vegas up 1-0. Tommy White brought in the second run of the ballgame, slapping a double to center field that scored Marlowe, giving the Aviators a 2-0 lead.

Las Vegas added to their lead in the top of the third inning when Marlowe (5) hit a solo home run to right-center field, extending their lead to 3-0.

Tacoma responded in the bottom of the third inning. Carson Taylor opened the frame with a leadoff single to center field and advanced to second base on a fielder's choice from Alejo Lopez. Then, Leo Rivas brought in Tacoma's first run of the game on a single up the middle to drive in Taylor, getting the Rainiers within 3-1.

Las Vegas tacked on another run in the top of the fourth inning. Jared Dickey hustled out a bunt single, then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer grounded a single to left field that scored Dickey and gave the Aviators a 4-1 lead.

The Aviators extended their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Tommy White (3) smacked a home run over the right-center field wall, extending Las Vegas' lead to 5-1.

Tacoma cut into deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning courtesy of Ryan Bliss (1), who laced a 103.8 mph home run over the left-center field wall, making the score 5-2.

Tacoma kept rallying in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Taylor and Rivas drew a pair of walks, putting runners on first and second base with one out. Connor Joe ripped a line-drive double to the left field corner, bringing Taylor and Rivas home to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

Tacoma's rally fell short as the side went down in order in the ninth inning, losing 5-4. The Rainiers look to break their seven-game losing streak Friday night, sending LHP Jhonathan Díaz to take the hill for his 11th start of the season. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Connor Joe recorded his first three-hit game of the season Thursday, his first three-hit game since August 28, 2024 with Pittsburgh...he finished 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI...his double in the eighth inning extended Tacoma's streak to 21 straight games with a double, the longest active streak in the minor leagues and the second-longest in Triple-A this season.

The Rainiers bullpen was dominant Thursday night, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five...Tacoma leads all minor league bullpens with a 3.21 ERA, while their 77 earned runs allowed are the second-fewest and 14 home runs surrendered are the fourth-fewest among all full-season minor league bullpens.

INF Carson Taylor went 1-for-3 with a single, walk, and two walks score Thursday, increasing his OBP in May to .443, the eighth-best in the PCL...since May 1, he is batting .304 (17x56) with four doubles, six RBI, and 14 walks.

INF Ryan Bliss crushed his first home run of the season Thursday night, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and run scored...it's his first home run since April 7, 2025 with Seattle against Houston...Bliss has recorded a hit in 14 of the 20 games he has played in May.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.