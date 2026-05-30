Seven-Run Fifth Leads Albuquerque Past El Paso, 13-8

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven runs in the fifth inning - including three home runs in the frame - for an exclamation point on a 13-8 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas in front of 8,301 raucous fans Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Vimael Machín, Kyle McCann and Adael Amador all homered in the fifth, with Amador's being a three-run blast. Machín had two hits in the inning alone as he later added an RBI double.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have won six of their last nine games, dating back to May 20 at Las Vegas.

- Zac Veen was 4-for-5, his first four-hit game since recording four knocks in back-to-back contests June 26-27, 2025 at Las Vegas. It was Veen's second multi-hit outing in his last three games, after he was 8-for-42 in his prior 12 contests.

- José Cordova went 3-for-4, marking the first time he has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games since three-straight from Aug. 21-24, 2025 with Hartford at Somerset. It was Cordova's second three-hit performance in 2026 (also: May 17 vs. OKC). Additionally, Cordova has at least one RBI in 11 of his last 17 games.

- Charlie Condon extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double. Condon is slashing .316/.409/.632 with six doubles, two homers and four RBI during the span.

- Vímael Machin finished 3-for-5, his 16th multi-hit game of the campaign, third on the team behind Cole Carrigg (20) and Chad Stevens (17).

- Adael Amador had two hits including a three-run homer, extending his on-base streak to 12 games. He is slashing .267/.373/.400 with three doubles, a triple, three long balls and 18 RBI during the stretch. Overall, Amador has reached base at least once in 37 of his last 38 contests dating back to April 10.

- Amador is the second Isotope with a triple and homer in a contest this year (other: Carrigg, April 12 at ELP).

- Kyle McCann is 7-for-14 with two doubles and two homers in his first four games in an Isotopes uniform, reaching base in 11 of 18 plate appearances.

- Machin was the third instance of an Isotopes batter having two hits in an inning this year. Stevens recorded the other two, both against El Paso (April 12 and May 2). Machin is the first Albuquerque player to have multiple extra-base hits in a frame since Keston Hiura homered twice at Reno in the fifth inning on May 25, 2025.

- Overall, Machin is the 14th Isotopes player since 2005 to have multiple extra-base hits in an inning (regular season and postseason), including Elian Herrera who tripled twice in the seventh inning in Game 4 of the American Conference Championship Series on Sept. 8, 2012 vs. Omaha.

- The Isotopes finished with 11 extra-base hits, their most since tallying a franchise-record 14 on Sept. 10, 2025 at El Paso.

- The Isotopes have won six of their last seven games against El Paso, outscoring the Chihuahuas 84-44 during the span. Albuquerque has scored at least 12 runs in four of the seven contests during that span.

- Albuquerque scored in double figures for the 14th time this year, and it was their 10th instance plating at least a dozen runs overall.

- The Isotopes hit three home runs in an inning for the first time since Sept. 17, 2025 vs. Reno (1st inn.)

- Albuquerque scored at least seven runs in a frame for the seventh time in 2026 (last: May 2 vs. El Paso, also seven tallies in the fifth).

- Friday was the first game in which the Isotopes had at least 19 hits with one or fewer walks since April 23, 2024 vs. OKC (21 H, 0 BB).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas continue their series on Saturday with gates opening at 5:00 pm and first pitch slated for 6:35. A Trucker Hat will be given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, and Nathaniel Krantz will perform a pre-game concert atop the right-field berm. Postgame Fireworks are scheduled as well, weather permitting. Albuquerque has not announced a starting pitcher, and southpaw JP Sears is scheduled to toss for El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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