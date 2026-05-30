Fitzgerald's Two Homers Power Comets to Victory

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Powered by four home runs, including two from Ryan Fitzgerald, the Oklahoma City Comets won, 6-1, over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Friday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land (23-32) loaded the bases with none out in the first inning but was limited to just one run. Fitzgerald tied the game in the second inning with his first home run of the game. The score remained, 1-1, until Fitzgerald went deep again in the seventh inning to give the Comets (31-23) the lead. Chuckie Robinson led off the eighth inning with a triple and scored on a Seby Zavala sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, James Tibbs III hit a two-run homer and Tyler Fitzgerald also left the yard to increase the lead to 6-1. The Comets pitching staff did not allow a run after the first inning and held Sugar Land 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position throughout the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City leads the six-game series, 3-1...The Comets have won four of the last five games and are now 11-3 across the last 14 games. They have also won seven of the last eight road games...OKC is now a season-best eight games over .500.

-The Comets matched a season high with four homers for the third time, doing so for the first time since April 12 vs. Round Rock...Oklahoma City has gone deep nine times as a team during the first four games of the current series...The Comets have homered in a season-high five straight games, totaling 10 dingers in that time.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-3 with two solo homers. It marked his fourth career multi-homer game and first since May 19, 2024 with Triple-A Omaha (KC) vs. St. Paul...It's the second straight night a Comet has recorded a multi-homer game after James Tibbs III hit two homers Thursday...Fitzgerald also extended his on-base streak to 21 games - the longest on-base streak by a Comets hitter this season.

-James Tibbs III hit Oklahoma City's first pinch-hit home run since June 15, 2021 when Keibert Ruiz and Omar Estévez both collected pinch-hit homers against El Paso. Tibbs has now gone deep four times in four game this series and leads the PCL with 15 homers this season.

-Tyler Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a home run. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, batting .367 (22-for-60) with six home runs and 22 RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his rehab assignment, finishing 1-for-3 as the designated hitter. Edman is 4-for-9 through three rehab games with the Comets...Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

Next Up: The Comets have a chance at the series win against Sugar Land on Saturday starting at 6:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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