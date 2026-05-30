Rainiers Drop Eighth Straight with 2-1 Loss to Las Vegas

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-32) fell 2-1 on Friday night to the Las Vegas Aviators (29-23), suffering their eight straight defeat. Jhonathan Díaz tossed 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Connor Joe had his third straight multi-hit game, with a single and home run. Ryan Bliss recorded his second three-hit game of the season, with three singles and one RBI.

Las Vegas scored the first run of the ballgame in the top of the fourth inning. Michael Stefanic drew a leadoff walk then advanced to second base on a ground out from Cade Marlowe. With two outs, Tommy White doubled on a sharp line drive to left-center field that scored Stefanic, giving the Aviators a 1-0 lead.

Tacoma quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth inning, courtesy of Connor Joe (2) when he roped a home run that sailed over the left-center field wall, evening the score at one.

Jhonathan Díaz exited the game after tossing 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, allowing 3 hits and two walks. Right-hander Domingo Gonzalez took over in relief with one out in the sixth inning and stranded a runner at second base to finish the frame.

Tacoma threatened in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, as the first two hitters reached base in each frame, but the Rainiers could not capitalize, keeping it a 1-1 game.

The Aviators broke the deadlock in the top of the ninth inning. Brian Serven drew a leadoff walk, but was replaced by Bryan Lavastida after a fielder's choice. Las Vegas took the lead with a single on a ground ball past the diving Axel Sanchez, which brought Lavastida in to score from first, giving the Aviators a 2-1 lead.

Tacoma got the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, but did not score, falling 2-1. The Rainiers look to break their eight-game losing streak Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Connor Joe crushed his second home run with Tacoma on Friday night, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI, and run scored...the home run made it his fourth consecutive game with an extra-base hit, tied for the second-longest active streak in the minor leagues...since rejoining the Rainiers on May 26, Joe is hitting .533 (8x15) with three doubles, one home run and three RBI.

RHP Michael Rucker tossed his 14th scoreless outing in 20 appearances, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two in 1.0 innings of work...among all minor league pitchers with at least 20 appearances this season, his 1.80 ERA is tied for the lowest and four earned runs allowed are tied for the fewest.

INF Ryan Bliss recorded his second three-hit game of the season Friday night, finishing 3-for-5 with a season-high two stolen bases...it's his first game with multiple stolen bases since August 31, 2025 with Tacoma against El Paso...Bliss has recorded a hit in 15 of the 21 games he has played in May.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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