Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/29 vs. Las Vegas

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/29 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (3-4, 6.95) vs. Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes (2-5, 6.38)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Spencer Packard (#9) - activated from the Injured List

DEL INF Hogan Windish - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Lost their seventh game in a row, falling 5-4 on Thursday night...the Aviators took a 3-0 lead after the top of the third inning, but Tacoma started to chip away as Leo Rivas hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1...trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ryan Bliss connected on his first home run of the season to make it 5-2...Connor Joe picked up his third hit of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning, a two-run double, to get Tacoma within a run at 5-4, but that would be as close as the Rainiers got in the loss.

PACK IS BACK: OF Spencer Packard was activated off the 7-Day Injured List on Friday...Packard was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on April 3, after playing three games, going 3-for-8 with a pair of RBI and three walks...Packard played 116 games with Tacoma in 2025, hitting .278 with 24 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs, driving in 75...Packard also finished the 2025 season ranked 10th in the PCL with a .391 OBP...his 0.98 BB/K ratio was the third-best among qualified PCL hitters in 2025...to make room on the active roster, INF Hogan Windish was placed on the Development List.

TAYLOR-MAY'D: INF Carson Taylor has swung the bat well in May, hitting .304 (17x56) with four doubles and six RBI, while taking 14 walks to 13 strikeouts, working a .443 OBP, the eighth-best in the league this month...Taylor is one of 10 PCL hitters (min. 70 May PA) to have more walks than strikeouts...in May, Taylor has crushed left-handers, batting .500 (5x10) with a pair of doubles and five RBI...Taylor's .343 average against left-handers this season is the fourth-best among PCL left-handed hitters.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.5% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A...RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers with a total of 177 first-pitch strikes, throwing one 69% of the time, ranking second in Triple-A (min. 200 TBF)...among PCL lefties (min. 200 TBF), LHP Jhonathan Díaz ranks second, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.8% of the time.

FEEL SO CLOSE: Of the 54 games the Rainiers have played this season, 34 have been decided by two-or-fewer runs, the most in Triple-A and 23 of 54 by one-run, also the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have gone 14-20 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 8-15 in one-run games...four of Tacoma's last five games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

HIT IT, MASTRO: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List with a right calf strain on March 25 (retro March 22)...in six rehab games with Tacoma from April 8-18, he went 2-for-15 with one double and triple...Mastrobuoni was transferred to Seattle's 60-Day Injured List on April 20...in 2025 with Seattle, Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

BACKSTOP BOOM: Rainiers catchers have been the top offensive catching unit in Triple-A this year, batting a collective .297...Tacoma catchers also have a combined .821 OPS, the fifth-best among Triple-A teams... C Brian O'Keefe's .295 batting average ranks ninth among Triple-A catchers with at least 90 plate appearances this season...O'Keefe also is tied for the lead among Triple-A catchers with 10 doubles... in C Jakson Reetz' last 10 games, he's hit .333 (12x36) with a pair of doubles and a home run, driving in four.

SEEING DOUBLES: INF Connor Joe hit a double in the eighth inning on Thursday, Tacoma's 21st consecutive game with a double, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season (trails: ABQ - 25G, March 27- April 25) and the longest active streak in the league...it's Tacoma's longest doubles streak since hitting one in 27 straight from August 13-September 13, 2023...Tacoma's 107 doubles this season are the third-most in Triple-A.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Wednesday's win was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Thursday off as they returned home to Seattle ahead of a six-game homestand with three games against Arizona, followed by three games against New York (NL).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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