Reno Rallies First against Sacramento But Lead Slips in Middle Frames

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - After grabbing control in the bottom of the first, the Reno Aces saw the Sacramento River Cats score in three straight frames during the middle innings to secure a 7-2 win in game three of the series on Thursday.

A walk to Kristian Robinson and a single from Luis Urías put a pair on for the Aces (24-30) with just one out in the first, and both quickly moved into scoring position after executing a double steal. There to deliver was Tyler Locklear, who notched an RBI in his third straight game with a single into right field.

Unfortunately for Reno, a double play brought an end to a frame that could have seen Reno take further control, leaving a runner stranded at third.

The River Cats (32-20) started their response in the third when a Nate Furman double turned into their first tally of the night on a Scott Bandura single. Sacramento snatched the lead on a Jake Holton leadoff homer in the fourth before Holton doubled two more home in the fifth.

Though Reno saw consecutive knocks drive home a run in the home half of the seventh, the first a Jack Hurley double before Andrew Velazquez singled him home, it could not counter the single tally in the top half of the inning and the two-run homer from Nate Furman in the top of the eighth for the River Cats.

Four different Aces ended the night with a pair of knocks, led by identical 3-for-4 efforts by both Hurley and Velazquez. Meanwhile, the duo of Locklear and Urías were each 2-for-4, though Locklear drove in one.

Charged with the loss for Reno was starter Kohl Drake (1-4), who was tagged for four runs on 10 hits in five full innings, striking out two and walking one with one homer allowed.

This series continues with game four at Greater Nevada Field on Friday beginning at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.