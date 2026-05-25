Aces Set to Host Border Battle against Sacramento this Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will welcome the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series this week. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.

Special Events

Princess Night, presented by Nevada College Savings Plan

Friday, May 29th vs. Sacramento River Cats

Break out your wands! Bring the kids out for Princess Night on May 29 and experience the magic all night, including a crown-making station, and culminating in postgame fireworks!

Harry Potter Night, presented by Tesla and KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, May 30th vs. Sacramento River Cats

The Wizarding World is making a stop in Downtown Reno! Ride your brooms down to the ballpark for Harry Potter merchandise and arrive early for a rally towel giveaway!

Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM

Sunday, May 31st

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more info or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (5/26) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00

WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (5/27) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (5/28) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys (5/29) - Featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks.

Pregame Happy Hour (5/29, 5/30) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.

Pregame Autographs, presented by The Reno Aces Foundation (5/30) - Every Saturday home game by the main entrance, two members of your Reno Aces will be available to sign autographs for the first 15 minutes after gates open.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (5/31) - Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2026

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