Las Vegas Aviators Gage Jump Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (May 18-24)

Published on May 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and '25 PCL Champions, today announced that Gage Jump was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (May 18-24). Jump is the second Aviators player to receive PCL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2026! He joins right-hander Mason Barnett (April 20-26).

The left-hander started against the Albuquerque Isotopes in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday, May 20 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. He pitched a season-high 7.0 shutout innings (no decision). He allowed 4 hits, issued no walks and tied his season-high with nine strikeouts on 88 pitches (61 strikes) and now leads the PCL with 56 strikeouts. The opponents' batting average was .174 (4-for-23).

On the season, Jump has appeared in nine games (all starts) for the Aviators and has posted a 0-2 record with a 4.50 ERA. He has allowed 36 hits and struck out 56 batters (1st/PCL) in 38.0 innings pitched. The opponents' batting average is .254 (36-for-142).

Jump has played professionally for two seasons in the Athletics organization. He was selected in the competitive balance Round B following the second round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. He was ranked the organization's No. 9 prospect in 2024 according to MLB Pipeline and ranked by Baseball America as the No. 14 prospect (top 30) in the Athletics system entering the 2025 season. He was then ranked by Baseball America as the No. 3 prospect in the Athletics system entering the 2026 season and ranked by Baseball America as the No. 40 prospect (Top 100) entering the 2026 season. Also, ranked as the No. 57 top prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospect List entering the 2026 season.

In 2025, he made his professional debut and played in a combined 26 games (started 24) between Single-A Lansing of the Midwest League and Double-A Midland of the Texas League and posted a 9-7 record with one complete game and a 3.28 ERA. He struck out 131 batters in 112.2 innings pitched.

Jump attended UCLA of the Pac-12 Conference for one season (2022). He then transferred to Louisiana State University of the Southeastern Conference for one season (2024). At LSU, he was teammates with Aviators infielder Tommy White.

The Aviators, 26-23, will embark on a Pacific Northwest road trip to face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, May 26-31.

Las Vegas Aviators ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2026

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