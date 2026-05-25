Wagner Homers In Chihuahuas Loss Sunday

Published on May 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Round Rock second baseman Diego Castillo hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth inning in the Express' 8-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Southwest University Park. Round Rock won four of the six games, giving the Chihuahuas their second consecutive series loss.

El Paso catcher Anthony Vilar went 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate and caught three Round Rock runners trying to steal. First baseman Nick Solak went 2-for-5 and has reached base multiple times in three straight games. Second baseman Marcos Castañon went 2-for-5 with an RBI to move his hitting streak to 10 games. Castañon is batting .354 in 14 games in May.

Designated hitter Will Wagner hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third and has homered in back-to-back games after not hitting any in his first 16 games with El Paso this season. Chihuahuas starting pitcher JP Sears struck out seven batters in five innings, which was one strikeout shy of his season high.

Team Records: Round Rock (20-31), El Paso (23-28)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 8 El Paso 7 - Sunday

WP: Curvelo (1-1)

LP: Morgan (0-4)

S: Brasier (3)

Time: 2:58

Attn: 7,915







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2026

Wagner Homers In Chihuahuas Loss Sunday - El Paso Chihuahuas

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