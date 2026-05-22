Chihuahuas Fall in Extra Innings Thursday

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4 in 10 innings Thursday night to win for the second time in the first three games of the series. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Samad Taylor went 4-for-6, setting a new season high for hits in a game.

Logan Gillaspie pitched 3.1 scoreless relief innings Thursday and hasn't allowed any runs in his last 8.2 home innings. Ethan Routzahn also pitched a scoreless relief outing for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases. The Chihuahuas left a runner at third base in the ninth and 10th innings. El Paso dropped to 4-5 in extra-inning games this year, while Round Rock advanced to 3-2.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 5, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (05/21/2026)

Team Records: Round Rock (18-30), El Paso (22-26)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Josh Stephan (2-2, 4.20) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 2.43). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 5 El Paso 4 - Thursday - 10 Innings

WP: Teodo (2-2)

LP: Morgan (0-3)

S: None

Time: 3:09

Attn: 4,907







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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