Chihuahuas Fall in Extra Innings Thursday
Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4 in 10 innings Thursday night to win for the second time in the first three games of the series. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Samad Taylor went 4-for-6, setting a new season high for hits in a game.
Logan Gillaspie pitched 3.1 scoreless relief innings Thursday and hasn't allowed any runs in his last 8.2 home innings. Ethan Routzahn also pitched a scoreless relief outing for the Chihuahuas.
Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases. The Chihuahuas left a runner at third base in the ninth and 10th innings. El Paso dropped to 4-5 in extra-inning games this year, while Round Rock advanced to 3-2.
Box Score: Gameday: Express 5, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (05/21/2026)
Team Records: Round Rock (18-30), El Paso (22-26)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Josh Stephan (2-2, 4.20) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 2.43). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Round Rock 5 El Paso 4 - Thursday - 10 Innings
WP: Teodo (2-2)
LP: Morgan (0-3)
S: None
Time: 3:09
Attn: 4,907
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