Las Vegas Aviators Outfielder Cade Marlowe Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 18-24)

Published on May 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and '25 PCL Champions, today announced that outfielder Cade Marlowe was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 18-24). Marlowe is the second Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2026! He joins outfielder Henry Bolte (May 4-10).

The outfielder appeared in six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Ballpark® (May 19-24) and batted .538 (14-for-26) with five doubles, triple, two home runs, 13 RBI and nine runs scored. He recorded five multiple-hit games: 2-for-4, double, walk, HR, 3 RBI (May 19); 2-for-5, double, RBI, run scored (May 20); 3-for-5, two doubles, home run, 6 RBI (May 21); 2-for-5, SB, RBI, run scored (May 23); 4-for-4, double, triple, walk, SB, 2 RBI, three runs scored (May 24).

He has appeared in 41 games for the Aviators and is batting .325 (51-for-157) with 16 doubles (T-1st/PCL), six triples (1st/PCL), four home runs, 30 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 12 attempts. He leads the team with 26 extra-base hits.

Marlowe has played professionally for seven seasons in the Seattle and Athletics organizations. He has played in parts of two Major League seasons with the Mariners (2023-34). He made his Major League debut vs. Minnesota on July 20, 2023. He recorded his first ML hit vs. Minnesota on July 24, 2023 (single off RH Kenta Maeda) and his first ML home run vs. Minnesota on July 25, 2023 (off RH Pablo López). He also has one career grand slam vs. Los Angeles Angels on August 3, 2023.

He has appeared in 42 career Major League games and has batted .240 (23-for-96) with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBI. He was originally selected by Seattle in the 20th round of 2019 First-Year Player Draft. In 2025, he appeared in 46 games with Triple-A Tacoma and batted .316 (48-for-152) with 12 doubles, four home runs, 22 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

The Aviators, 26-23, will embark on a Pacific Northwest road trip to face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, May 26-31.

Las Vegas Aviators ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2026

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