Country Night with Trucker Hat Giveaway and Nathaniel Krantz Concert, Dinosaur Night with Dino Plushie Giveaway, Pride Day, Nacho Average Wednesday and Fireworks Show Highlight Upcoming Homestand

Published on May 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their fifth homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the first game of a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Specialty Food Items of the Homestand: Springfield Special (available at the Bullpen Cart by section 109) - A hearty, comfort-food classic stacked sky high. Tender slow-roasted beef and creamy mac & cheese are layered with melted American cheese between thick-cut, buttery Texas toast, then grilled to golden perfection.

Tomorrow, May 26 at 6:35 pm

Moment of silence for Al Hurricane, Jr.

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, May 27 at 6:35 pm

Nacho Average Wednesday - Come indulge in specialty nachos at the ballpark! (Click here for b-roll/photos).

Borracho Nachos (available at Pecos River by section 103): Golden tortilla chips piled high with hearty Borracho-style pinto beans simmered with beer, sliced hot dogs, fire-roasted green chile, and savory onions. Finished with a generous drizzle of warm nacho cheese and green onion for a bold, ballpark-style bite packed with smoky flavor in every chip.

Banana Foster Nachos (available at the Banana Foster cart by section 101): Flaky triangle butter cookies layered with warm caramelized bananas in a rich glaze made with dark rum, butter, and brown sugar. Finished with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and crunchy candied walnuts for a sweet, buttery dessert loaded with that classic banana foster flavor in every bite.

Irish Nachos (available at Batter's Up by section 108): Crispy golden waffle fries stacked high with tender corned beef, roasted green chile, and creamy Hatch Chile queso. Combining bold Southwestern flavor and savory pub-style comfort, this loaded twist on classic nachos delivers the perfect balance of smoky, cheesy, and spicy in every bite.

DJ Cooper Beggs performing outside McKernan Hall

All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, May 28 at 12:05 pm

Matinee Game - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, May 29 at 6:35 pm

Dinosaur Night - We're going prehistoric at the ballpark with all kinds of Dinotastic fun!

Dino Plushie giveaway, courtesy of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (first 1,500 fans 15 & younger)

ALS Night - In honor of Lou Gehrig, join us to help raise ALS awareness

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40 - 6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 114

DJ Trizzy G performing outside of McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, May 30 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Country Night - Yee-haw! Come on down to Isotopes Park to enjoy some good 'ole country-themed fun!

Pre-Game Nathaniel Krantz concert in the Berm (approximately 5:15-6:00 pm)

Trucker Hat giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau (first 2,000 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks Show (music theme: country)

DJ Nikeboy performing outside McKernan Hall

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 114

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 pm

Pride Day - Show your Pride! Local non-profit organizations will be on the concourse plus specialty Isotopes pride merchandise sold in the Pro Shop!

Pride Flag giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

DJ Victoria Marin performing outside McKernan Hall

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 114

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2026

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