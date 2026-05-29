Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/28 vs. Las Vegas

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/28 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (2-2, 4.25) vs. Las Vegas RHP Mason Barnett (2-1, 4.91)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Brendan White - released

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 4-2 to Las Vegas on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a Colin Davis sacrifice fly...the Aviators tied the game in the fourth inning and took a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning...Domingo González and Josh Simpson kept the Aviators off the board in the seventh and eighth innings...Las Vegas extended the lead in the ninth at 4-1, but Tacoma got the run back as Miles Mastrobuoni clubbed his first home run of the season in the bottom of the inning.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Randy Dobnak logged his third quality start of the season on Wednesday night and the 14th of the season by the Rainiers, the most in the minor leagues...Tacoma's 14 quality starts are the most for a PCL team through 53 games since the 2024 Salt Lake Bees had 16, and the most by the Rainiers through 53 games since the 2018 club had 16...the Rainiers are 6-8 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...RHP Gabe Mosser will make his 10th start of the season tonight, already with four quality starts under his belt, tied for the second-most in Triple-A.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.8% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A...RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers with a total of 177 first-pitch strikes, throwing one 69% of the time, ranking second in Triple-A (min. 200 TBF), with RHP Gabe Mosser ranking fourth with 147 first pitch strikes, throwing one 63.4% of the time, ranking seventh in Triple-A.

FEEL SO CLOSE: Of the 53 games the Rainiers have played this season, 33 have been decided by two-or-fewer runs, the most in Triple-A and 22 of 53 by one-run, tied for the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have gone 14-19 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 8-14 in one-run games...three of Tacoma's last four games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

HIT IT, MASTRO: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List with a right calf strain on March 25 (retro March 22)...in six rehab games with Tacoma from April 8-18, he went 2-for-15 with one double and triple...Mastrobuoni was transferred to Seattle's 60-Day Injured List on April 20...in 2025 with Seattle, Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

COLIN'S CRUISING: OF Colin Davis extended his on-base streak to 12 games when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning on Wednesday...over the 12-game streak, Davis is hitting .405 (17x42) with five home runs and 12 RBI...the 12-game on-base streak is tied for the third-longest by a Rainiers hitter this season...since May 14, Davis is tied for the PCL lead in HR (5), ranking second in SLG (.800) and OPS (1.300)...Davis also ranks fifth in batting average (.425) and hits (17) in that time.

BACKSTOP BOOM: C Brian O'Keefe went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday, boosting his batting average to .310...O'Keefe's batting average ranks sixth among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season...O'Keefe also is tied for the lead among Triple-A catchers with 10 doubles... in C Jakson Reetz' last 10 games, he's hit .333 (12x36) with a pair of doubles and a home run, driving in four... Tacoma catchers are combining to hit .302 (73x242) this season, the best among all Triple-A teams...Tacoma catchers also have a combined .833 OPS, the third-best among Triple-A teams.

SEEING DOUBLES: INF Connor Joe hit a double in the second inning on Wednesday, Tacoma's 20th consecutive game with a double, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season (trails: ABQ - 25G, March 27- April 25) and the longest active streak in the league...it's Tacoma's longest doubles streak since hitting one in 27 straight from August 13-September 13, 2023...Tacoma's 106 doubles this season are tied for the most in Triple-A (also: ABQ - 106).

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Wednesday's win was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners completed their sweep of the Athletics with a 9-1 win on Wednesday...Seattle took a 3-0 lead in the first inning off a three-run home run from Rob Refsnyder...Colt Emerson added to the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run triple...Julio Rodríguez also hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning...Logan Gilbert earned his third win of the season with 6.0 shutout innings, striking out six.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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