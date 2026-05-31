Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/30 vs. Las Vegas

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/30 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Houston Roth (1-1, 2.82) vs. Las Vegas RHP Braden Nett (1-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Look to snap their eight-game skid today against Las Vegas, after falling 2-1 on Friday night...both teams scored in the fourth inning, as Tommy White hit an RBI double and Connor Joe clubbed his second home run of the season to tie the game at one...Jhonathan Díaz threw 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, followed by scoreless innings from Domingo González and Michael Rucker to keep it a 1-1 game...the Aviators took the lead in the ninth inning on an RBI single from Brayan Buelvas...Tacoma got the tying run on base in the ninth, but could not score, falling 2-1.

JOE KNOWS EXTRA BASES: INF Connor Joe has hit the ground running after being optioned to Tacoma, hitting .533 (8x15) with three doubles, one home run and three RBI in four games...Joe has collected an extra-base hit in each of the four games, tied for the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season (also: Brennen Davis - May 5-8) and the sixth-longest streak in the PCL this season...the last Rainiers hitter to tally an extra-base hit in five straight games was Samad Taylor, who did so in five straight from May 28-June 1, 2025.

MONTH TO MONTH: As May comes to a close, here is how the Rainiers have fared by month in 2026:

Month AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

Mar/April .249 124 54 2 27 124 235 26 .338 .393 .731

May .270 137 53 2 30 111 217 20 .364 .439 .803

Month W L ERA IP H ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/April 15 15 3.68 259.0 220 106 18 1.30 4.07 8.44 .229

May 8 17 4.89 221.0 241 120 30 1.52 3.91 7.78 .278

PACK IS BACK: OF Spencer Packard was activated off the 7-Day Injured List on Friday...Packard was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on April 3, after playing three games, going 3-for-8 with a pair of RBI and three walks...Packard played 116 games with Tacoma in 2025, hitting .278 with 24 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs, driving in 75...Packard also finished the 2025 season ranked 10th in the PCL with a .391 OBP...his 0.98 BB/K ratio was the third-best among qualified PCL hitters in 2025...to make room on the active roster, INF Hogan Windish was placed on the Development List.

TAYLOR-MAY'D: INF Carson Taylor has swung the bat well in May, hitting .304 (17x56) with four doubles and six RBI, while taking 14 walks to 13 strikeouts, working a .443 OBP...Taylor is one of 10 PCL hitters (min. 70 May PA) to have more walks than strikeouts...in May, Taylor has crushed left-handers, batting .500 (5x10) with a pair of doubles and five RBI...Taylor's .343 average against left-handers this season is the fourth-best among PCL left-handed hitters.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.7% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A...RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers with a total of 177 first-pitch strikes, throwing one 69% of the time, ranking second in Triple-A (min. 200 TBF)...Tacoma starters lead all Triple-A clubs with first-pitch strikes, throwing one 61.9% of the time.

FEEL SO CLOSE: Of the 55 games the Rainiers have played this season, 35 have been decided by two-or-fewer runs, the most in Triple-A and 24 of 55 by one-run, also the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have gone 14-21 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 8-16 in one-run games...five of Tacoma's last six games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

HIT IT, MASTRO: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Wednesday...Mastrobuoni was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List with a right calf strain on March 25 (retro March 22)...in six rehab games with Tacoma from April 8-18, he went 2-for-15 with one double and triple...Mastrobuoni was transferred to Seattle's 60-Day Injured List on April 20...in 2025 with Seattle, Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

BACKSTOP BOOM: Rainiers catchers have been the top offensive catching unit in Triple-A this year, batting a collective .297...Tacoma catchers also have a combined .821 OPS, the fourth-best among Triple-A teams... C Brian O'Keefe's .295 batting average ranks ninth among Triple-A catchers with at least 90 plate appearances this season...O'Keefe also is tied for second among Triple-A catchers with 10 doubles... in C Jakson Reetz' last 10 games, he's hit .333 (14x42) with three doubles and a home run, driving in four, sporting an .880 OPS in that time.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's 13-1 win at Salt Lake on May 20 was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners scored a 7-6 walk-off win in 10 innings over Arizona on Friday night, with Randy Arozarena playing the hero with the game-winning double in the 10th...J.P. Crawford recorded his first career multi-homer game in the win, while Julio Rodríguez also homered in a 3-for-5 effort...Luke Raley clubbed his team-leading 12th homer of the season in the sixth inning in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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