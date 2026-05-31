Nelson Plates Lone Run in Saturday Night Clash

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-33) dropped game five of their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets (32-23) on Saturday night at Constellation Field, falling 9-1.

Oklahoma City struck early in the opening inning connecting on a solo home run, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead. The Comets added to their advantage in the second after a single and a walk set the stage for a three-run homer, extending the lead to 4-0.

The Comets continued to pull away in the fourth inning. Two walks put runners aboard before Oklahoma City launched another three-run home run, pushing its advantage to 7-0.

Sugar Land answered in the bottom half of the frame. CJ Alexander doubled and advanced to third on a groundout from Cavan Biggio before James Nelson lined an RBI single into right field, bringing home Alexander and trimming the deficit to 7-1.

Oklahoma City tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings, stretching its lead to 9-1.

The Space Cowboys received strong work from their bullpen. RHP Roddery Muñoz tossed a scoreless inning, allowing just one hit. RHP Miguel Ullola also fired a scoreless frame surrendering one hit while striking out one. RHP Jaden Murray struck out the side in his own scoreless inning of work.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Miguel Ullola made his first bullpen appearance of the season for the Space Cowboys on Saturday night. It marked Ullola's first relief outing since 9/21/25 vs El Paso. Ullola's fastball topped out at 97.3 mph, tied for the fastest thrown pitch of his career.

- CJ Alexander went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored on Saturday night. Alexander's double left the bat at 104.8 mph, the hardest-hit ball by a Space Cowboys batter in the game.

- RHP Roddery Muñoz did not allow a run in his inning of relief. Muñoz has now made three consecutive scoreless appearances and has held opponents scoreless in six of his last seven outings.

Sugar Land wraps up their series against the Oklahoma City Comets on Sunday afternoon. RHP Brandon McPherson will take the mound for the Space Cowboys while the Comets will throw LHP Cole Irvin for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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