Colton Gordon Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon has been recognized as the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26 - 31, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Gordon started on Wednesday at Constellation Field against the Oklahoma City Comets and authored 6.0 shutout innings, scattering four hits while issuing only one walk and striking out four. During the week, Gordon was the only pitcher in the Pacific Coast League to throw at least 6.0 innings without allowing a run and one of just two pitchers that went at least 5.0 scoreless innings.

Wednesday was the first quality start of the season for Gordon and was his longest outing at any level since he fired 6.0 innings for Sugar Land on August 23, 2025 at Iowa. This is the third Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honor in his career for Gordon after he captured the award twice in a three-week span in 2024, taking home the award on August 25 and September 8 in 2024. Originally drafted in the 8th round of the 2021 draft by Houston out of Central Florida, Gordon has made eight starts with Sugar Land this year along with four appearances, one start, with Houston.

It is the 20th time a Space Cowboys hurler has won Pitcher of the Week honors in franchise history and the second of the season for Sugar Land after LHP Josh Hendrickson was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for April 14 - 19.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2026

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