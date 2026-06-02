Express LHP Robby AHLstrom Promoted to Texas

Published on June 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Robby! The Texas Rangers announced that the club selected the contract of Round Rock Express LHP Robby Ahlstrom to their 26-man roster on Monday. Ahlstrom will join the team at Busch Stadium tonight as the Rangers get set for their series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:45 p.m. CT.

Ahlstrom has appeared in 83 games over parts of the last three seasons with the Express and made his Triple-A debut at the end of 2024. Among left-handed pitchers in the Express Triple-A era (2005-current), he is fourth in appearances and one of just 17 pitchers to throw over 100 innings. For his Round Rock career, he is 6-6 with a 3.43 ERA (39 ER/102.1 IP) with 50 walks to 99 strikeouts.

This season, Ahlstrom made 21 appearances with a 2.76 ERA (9 ER/29.1 IP) while posting only eight walks and 33 strikeouts. He leads all Express relievers in WHIP (0.95), ERA and innings while he is second in strikeouts. Among left-handed relievers in the PCL this year, he is first in innings pitched and WHIP.

Ahlstrom owns a 7.0% walk rate this year which is the lowest among Express relief pitchers. Last season, his 14.6% walk rate was second highest among relief pitchers on the club.

The 26-year-old was a seventh-round selection by the New York Yankees in 2021 out of the University of Oregon where he was a First-Team All-Pac 12 Conference selection. On April 2, 2022, he was traded along with RHP Albert Abreu to Texas for C Jose Trevino. Ahlstrom was born in Placerville, California and grew up in Eugene, Oregon.

The Express hit the road for a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) from June 2-7. The series opener is set for Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2026

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