Round Rock Drops Series Finale to Salt Lake, 8-6

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

After back-to-back walks to open the ballgame, RF Josh Lowe hit a three-run home run to give Salt Lake an early 3-0 lead.

The Bees added another run in the second when 3B Christian Moore hit a sacrifice fly, scoring DH Zach Humphreys, who walked to start the inning, and extending the advantage to four.

The Express got on the board in the bottom of the frame. RF Aaron Zavala walked and came around to score on 2B Diego Castillo's double, trimming the deficit to three.

In the fourth, Round Rock 3B Cody Freeman launched a solo home run to make it a 4-2 game.

Salt Lake added a pair of runs to grow their advantage in the fifth. 1B Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run and LF Yolmer Sánchez followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to four.

The visitors pushed across two more runs in the seventh. C Omar Martinez drove in two runs with a two-run double, and making it an 8-2 game.

The E-Train tallied three runs in the eighth inning. After two walks to Castillo and SS Keyber Rodriguez, C Cooper Johnson belted his third homer of the year, cutting the Salt Lake lead to three.

Round Rock plated a run in the ninth with an RBI single by Freeman but could not find the tying run and fell in the series finale, 8-6.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: After falling in the series finale, the Express have split a series for the 1st time this season...are now 3-6-1 in series play...1-4-1 in series play at Dell Diamond...3-7 in series finales...are 11 G below .500 and 10.5 G behind first-place Sacramento.

RHP RYAN BRASIER: (L, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 29 pitches, 15 strikes) made his 2nd start of the season and 22nd appearance... 40th career start in the minor leagues... last started the second game of a doubleheader on 4/23 at SUG... allowed three hits while striking out two over an inning of work.

INF DIEGO CASTILLO: led the Express in numerous categories in the month of May including H (34) and RBI (20)...his 34 H in May are 3rd in the PCL...owns a 7-game hit streak and RBI streak...slashing .343/.431/.434 with 34 H (34-for-99), HR, 20 RBI, 16 BB and 2 SB in that span... appeared in his first G with the Express on May 1st..

RHP JOSE CORNIELL: followed opener, RHP Ryan Brasier, with 3.2 innings of work...allowed 4 hits and 3 earned runs, 2 of which came via sacrifice flies...issued a season-high 4 walks...recorded 1st-pitch strikes on 12 of 18 batters faced...mixed 4-pitch arsenal: fastball (22), changeup (21), sweeper (14) and cutter (13).

CF CAM CAULEY: recorded his team-leading 52nd hit with a double in the 3rd...steal of 3rd base marked his 19th of the season, which ranks 2nd among Pacific Coast League base-stealers...19 stolen bases before June ties OF Kellen Strahm (2025) for 2nd most in Round Rock's Triple-A history, both trail OF Bubba Thompson's 22 stolen bases in 2022...is 1 of 3 PCL batters with 50+ base hits and 15+ stolen bases (also, OF Cole Carrigg and OF Henry Bolte).

3B CODY FREEMAN: tallied his 2nd homer in as many games...home runs in back-to-back games for the 1st time since 7/27 and 7/29/2025 when he belted 3 HR at Tacoma and 1 HR vs El Paso...first 2 G with Round Rock this season: 0-for-8, BB, SO, 2 R...last 3 G, slashing .538/.600/1.077/1.677 with 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 6 R, 2 SO and 2 BB.

NOTES: Round Rock finished May with a 10-17 record...hit .243 as a team with 143 runs scored and 178 runs allowed (-35 run differential).

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, June 30 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

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