Condon Hits Walk-Off Homer for Albuquerque Sunday

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Albuquerque's Charlie Condon hit a game-ending home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Isotopes an 8-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Isotopes won four of the six games to give the Chihuahuas their third straight series loss.

The Chihuahuas trailed 7-4 with two outs in the ninth inning and came back to tie the score on an RBI triple by Carlos Rodríguez and a pinch-hit two-run home run by Will Wagner. It was El Paso's first pinch-hit homer since Marcos Castañon's on April 10, also against Albuquerque. Jase Bowen and Nick Solak both went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for the Chihuahuas. It was Bowen's 13th homer of the season, which is tied for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League. Solak hit three homers in the series and has five in his last eight games. Solak batted .352 in 23 games in May.

Chihuahuas starter Fernando Sanchez pitched five shutout innings, matching his longest start of the season.

Team Records: El Paso (25-32), Albuquerque (32-25)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 8 El Paso 7 - Sunday

WP: Criswell (1-0)

LP: Yeager (1-5)

S: None

Time: 2:32

Attn: 4,701







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2026

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