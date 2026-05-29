Chihuahuas Fall In Albuquerque 12-7 Thursday

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored in each of their first five innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-7 Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Isotopes have won two of the first three games of the series.

El Paso third baseman Clay Dungan hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning that had an estimated distance of 458 feet. It was the second-longest homer hit by a Chihuahuas player this season (Jase Bowen, 462 feet). Catcher Victor Duarte also homered for the Chihuahuas. Duarte is 7-for-21 with two home runs in his first 21 at-bats since arriving from Single-A Lake Elsinore.

Designated hitter Jase Bowen went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and RBI. It was Bowen's fifth triple this season, which is tied for second-most in the Pacific Coast League. Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 3-for-5 with an RBI, matching his season high for hits in a game. Justin Yeager and Alek Jacob pitched scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Isotopes 12 Final Score (05/28/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (24-30), Albuquerque (30-24)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-3, 9.00) vs. Albuquerque RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 9.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 12 El Paso 7 - Thursday

WP: Peralta (6-1)

LP: Fitterer (1-1)

S: None

Time: 3:00

Attn: 3,614







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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