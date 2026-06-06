Chihuahuas' Bullpen Pitches Well in Loss Friday

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







he Sugar Land Space Cowboys won their fourth straight game in El Paso Friday night, defeating the Chihuahuas 9-6. It was El Paso's season-long fifth consecutive loss.

Chihuahuas right fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-5 with a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Third baseman Clay Dungan went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Sugar Land's Cavan Biggio had a single and a walk Friday and has a .667 on-base in 21 plate appearances in the series.

The Chihuahuas' bullpen retired the final 10 Space Cowboys. Logan Gillaspie didn't allow any baserunners in his two-inning relief outing for El Paso. Alek Jacob and Garrett Hawkins also pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 9, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (06/05/2026)

Team Records: Sugar Land (27-34), El Paso (25-36)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Ryan Weiss (0-2, 6.62) vs. El Paso LHP Fernando Sanchez (0-1, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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