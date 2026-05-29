Big Blasts Allow Comets to Coast

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Led by career nights from James Tibbs III and River Ryan, the Oklahoma City Comets cruised to a 9-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. Tibbs bashed three-run homers in both the first and sixth innings, totaling a career-high six RBI. After Tibbs' first homer gave the Comets (30-23) a quick 3-0 lead, the Space Cowboys (23-31) scored on a throwing error by the Comets in the bottom of the first inning. The Comets scored in each of the next two innings on RBI doubles from Zach Ehrhard and Tyler Fitzgerald to boost the lead to 5-1. Ryan Fitzgerald tallied a run-scoring single in the fifth inning. After Tibbs' second homer of the night made it 9-1 in the sixth inning, Sugar Land's Collin Price went deep in the seventh inning to record the Space Cowboys' only hit over the final seven innings.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City leads the six-game series, 2-1...The Comets are now 10-3 across the last 13 games overall and 11-4 over their last 15 road contests...OKC has tied its season-high at seven games above .500.

-James Tibbs III went 2-for-5 with two homers and a career-high six RBI. The outfielder has now homered three times in as many games following a 21-game stretch without a longball and has regained the Pacific Coast League lead with 14 homers this season...Thursday marked Tibbs' third multi-homer game of the season and the seventh multi-homer game by a Comet this year.

-River Ryan allowed one unearned run across a career-high 6.0 innings. He also tied his career high with eight strikeouts while not allowing a walk. All four hits were singles, and Ryan retired his final 13 batters faced...In his three starts since being activated off the Injured List, Ryan has allowed one earned run (two runs total) across 15.0 innings while striking out 19 batters.

-The OKC pitching staff finished with 14 strikeouts, matching a season high set May 21 vs. Reno. It marks the ninth straight game the Comets finished with at least nine strikeouts, totaling 99 strikeouts during that span...The pitching staff retired 21 of the final 23 batters and allowed one hit over the final seven innings.

-Zach Ehrhard went 2-for-4 with a RBI double, walk and stolen base. Ehrhard has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 16-for-35 (.457) over that time...He has also reached base safely in 19 straight games.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 1-for-4 with an RBI to extend his on-base streak to 20 games - the longest on-base streak by a Comets hitter this season.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his rehab assignment, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and played five innings at second base. Edman is 3-for-6 through two rehab games with the Comets...Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to stay hot headed into the weekend against Sugar Land starting Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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