Price's 10th Homer Not Enough for Sugar Land on Thursday Night

Published on May 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite Collin Price connecting for his 10th home run of the season The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-31) dropped game three of their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets (30-23) on Thursday night at Constellation Field, falling 9-2.

Oklahoma City wasted no time jumping out in front in the opening inning. After a walk and a single put two runners aboard, James Tibbs III launched a three-run home run to give the Comets an early 3-0 lead over Sugar Land.

The Space Cowboys answered in the bottom half of the first. CJ Alexander and Zach Cole each singled to put runners on the corners before Sugar Land capitalized on an Oklahoma City error during a rundown, allowing Alexander to score and cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Comets added on in the second inning after a walk and a double plated another run, extending the lead to 4-1. Oklahoma City continued to apply pressure in the third, combining a single and a double to bring home another run and push the advantage to 5-1.

Oklahoma City scored a run in the fifth and Tibbs III added another three-run homer in the sixth, stretching the Comets lead to 9-1.

Sugar Land responded in the bottom of the seventh when Price launched a solo home run, a 400-foot blast to left that came off the bat at 106.0 mph, trimming the deficit to 9-2.

The Space Cowboys received strong work out of their bullpen on Friday night. RHP Brandon Bielak tossed 1.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit while striking out one. RHP Cody Bolton also delivered a perfect inning of relief, striking out two. LHP Tom Cosgrove added a shutout inning of his own, permitting no hits or runs while striking out two.

NOTABLE:

- Collin Price went 1-for-3 with a home run on Thursday night, pushing his season total to 10 homers. Price's blast left the bat at 106 mph, the third-hardest hit ball of the series for Sugar Land behind another ball off his bat at 106.4 mph and Zach Cole's 113.1 mph rocket. It was also Price's third home run in his last four games.

- RHP Brandon Bielak turned in his second scoreless appearance of the season on Thursday night, tossing 1.1 hitless innings without allowing a run.

- LHP Tom Cosgrove struck out two and allowed no hits across a scoreless inning of work in his first appearance since being activated off the injured list. Cosgrove has now held opponents scoreless in four of his last five appearances.

- INF Cavan Biggio worked a walk on Thursday night and has now reached base in 18 of his last 19 games. Biggio is tied for third in the PCL in walks in May (18) and is also fifth in OBP (.463) and OPS (1.053).

Sugar Land looks to even their series against the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday night. RHP Hunter Brown will take the mound for the Space Cowboys while the Comets will throw LHP Logan Allen for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2026

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