Chihuahuas Begin Road Trip with 5-3 Win Tuesday

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road series Tuesday night with a 5-3 win over the Round Rock Express. El Paso has won three consecutive games.

El Paso starter Marco Gonzales allowed only two runs in five innings in his best start of the season. Kyle Hart entered in the ninth inning with the tying run at the plate and got the final two outs of the game for the first save of his professional career.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Pablo Reyes went 2-for-5 and his .440 on-base percentage is first in the Pacific Coast League. El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 3-for-5 with three singles to extend his career-high hitting streak to 15 games. It also passed Mason McCoy's for the longest hitting streak by an El Paso player this season. Right fielder Nick Schnell went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and his 11 homers are eighth-most in the PCL. Third baseman Clay Dungan went 1-for-1 with three walks and has reached base seven times in the past two games.

Team Records: El Paso (28-36), Round Rock (27-37)

Next Game: Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (0-0, -.--) vs. Round Rock RHP Nolan Kingham (0-2, 11.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

WP: Gonzales (2-4)

LP: Stephan (4-4)

S: Hart (1)

Time: 3:00

Attn: 3,531







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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