Javier Fires Three Scoreless in Rehab Start
Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite RHP Cristian Javier tossing three scoreless innings in his rehab appearance, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (27-37) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (38-24) 5-4 on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.
Sugar Land struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Yainer Diaz and Zach Dezenzo connected on back-to-back singles before Zach Cole was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Pascanel Ferreras then worked a walk, forcing in a run and giving the Space Cowboys an early 1-0 lead.
Javier kept Sacramento off the board through his three innings of work, allowing no hits while striking out three.
The River Cats took control in the fourth inning, plating three runs to move in front 3-1. Sacramento added two more runs in the sixth to extend its advantage to 5-1.
Sugar Land struck back in the bottom half of the sixth. Dezenzo worked a walk and Cole followed with a single to put two runners aboard. Ferreras then hit an RBI single to center field before Carlos Pérez followed with an RBI knock of his own, cutting the deficit to 5-3.
The Space Cowboys received strong relief appearances from LHP Tom Cosgrove and RHP JP France. Cosgrove tossed a scoreless inning without allowing a hit, while France followed with a scoreless frame of his own also allowing no hits.
Pérez led off the ninth with a single and an RBI double from Jack Winkler scored the runner to bring Sugar Land within one run. The Space Cowboys, however, were unable to complete the comeback and dropped the series opener against Sacramento.
NOTABLE:
- RHP Cristian Javier tossed 3.0 perfect innings on Tuesday night, striking out three. Javier topped out at 94.0 mph and threw 44 pitches, 29 strikes.
- Pascanel Ferreras went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk extending his hitting streak to six games. Ferreras is now 10-for-20 (.500) over his last six games with a double, two home runs, seven RBI, two stolen bases, and seven runs scored since joining Sugar Land.
- Cavan Biggio went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to five games and his on-base streak to 11 games. Since June 1, Biggio leads the Pacific Coast League in on-base percentage (.615) and walks (9) while being tied for the league lead in runs with eight.
- LHP Tom Cosgrove made his third consecutive scoreless appearance on Tuesday night. Cosgrove has not allowed a run in seven of his last 10 outings
The Space Cowboys will look to even the series against the River Cats on Wednesday night as RHP Hunter Brown takes the mound for Sugar Land opposite LHP John Michael Bertrand for Sacramento, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Chihuahuas Begin Road Trip with 5-3 Win Tuesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Javier Fires Three Scoreless in Rehab Start - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Express Fall Short in the Ninth Inning and Lose Back-to-Back Games - Round Rock Express
- SAC Postgame Notes 6.9 at SUG - Sacramento River Cats
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- Raleigh Homers Twice and Drives in Six as Rainiers Win 15-3 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Raleigh Leads Rainiers to 15-3 Victory over Isotopes - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 9, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/9 vs. Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
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