SAC Postgame Notes 6.9 at SUG

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (38-24) 5 @ Sugar Land (27-37) 4

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 5-4, extending their winning streak to five consecutive games, their third time with a five-game winning streak this season...they are now 8-6 in one-run games, 22-11 when committing no errors, and 6-6 in the first game of a series.

The River Cats did not homer for the fourth-straight game, the first time with four no-homer games in a row since August 13-16, 2025...was their 27th game this season without recording a home run; they are now 10-17 in no-homer games.

Matt Wilkinson was the starter and earned the win, his fourth of the season and first with the River Cats...allowed one run on two hits, with one walk and a season-high nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings...recorded nine strikeouts just once in 2025, on July 3 at Dayton...retired 13-straight batters between the first and fifth innings, before being replaced by Wilkin Ramos...struck out the side twice in the second and fourth innings...he is the first River Cat to strike out the side in three batters twice in a game this season, and first to do so since Blake Snell on July 3, 2024.

Ryan Walker earned his fourth save of the season and first with Sacramento...he allowed one run on two hits, with one walk and no strikeouts in 1.0 inning of work.

Will Brennan went 2-for-4, his 11th multi-hit game of the season and fourth in his last five games...he is batting .458 (11-for-24) with two doubles, three RBI, one walk, a .480 on-base percentage and a 1.022 OPS since rejoining the River Cats on June 2.

Nate Furman went 1-for-4 with a double, Sacramento's only extra-base-hit of the game...he has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games since May 22...he is batting .329 (23-for-70) with eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, three walks, four stolen bases, a .557 slugging percentage and a .904 OPS in that span.

Scott Bandura went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in the fourth to put the Cats ahead 5-1...he is batting .282 (20-for-71) with four doubles, one home run, 12 RBI, four walks, two stolen bases, and a .696 OPS in 18 games with Sacramento.

Turner Hill went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to six games...he has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games since May 15...he is batting .324 (22-for-68) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 15 walks, seven stolen bases, a .440 on-base percentage, and a .911 OPS in that span.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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