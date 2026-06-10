Raleigh Homers Twice and Drives in Six as Rainiers Win 15-3

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (26-38) dominated the series opener against the Albuquerque Isotopes (34-30) with a 15-3 win on Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. Cal Raleigh connected on two home runs, including a grand slam, driving in six. Carson Taylor and Axel Sanchez each tallied two-run home runs as Tacoma went deep four times in the game. Gabe Mosser recorded his fourth quality start, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, allowing four hits while striking out a season-high seven in the win.

Tacoma jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Will Wilson, playing on Major League rehab, grounded a leadoff single into left field. Then, Cal Raleigh (1) smacked the first pitch he saw for a two-run home run over the right field wall to put Tacoma on the board. Colin Davis kept it rolling with a one-out double to right field. Victor Labrada drew a walk putting runners on first and second base, and Jakson Reetz loaded the bases on a looping single to left field. Tacoma scored their third run of the frame courtesy of a sacrifice fly from Carson Taylor that scored Colin Davis, extending the lead to 3-0.

Albuquerque got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Zac Veen drew a one out walk, and Charlie Condon (10) skied a two-run home run that scraped over the right field wall, making it a 3-2 ballgame.

Tacoma quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Reetz grounded a leadoff single to right field, Carson Taylor (3) ripped a two-run home run that sailed over the right field wall to make it a 5-2 game. Axel Sanchez kept the order moving with a double that rolled into left field and advanced to third after a groundout from Alejo Lopez. One batter later, Will Wilson notched a sacrifice fly that scored Sanchez, giving Tacoma a 6-2 lead.

Tacoma broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning. Victor Labrada drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a line-drive single from Reetz. Tacoma cashed in with a double from Carson Taylor that scored Labrada to make it 7-2. Lopez then drew a walk, and Wilson singled to center field, driving in Reetz to bring the lead to 8-2. With the bases loaded and one out, Raleigh (2) crushed a grand slam over the right-center field wall, catapulting Tacoma to a 12-2 lead.

Gabe Mosser exited the game after throwing six strong frames. Mosser allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and notched seven strikeouts. Robinson Ortiz took over in the top of the seventh inning.

Tacoma extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Carson Taylor reached on an error with one out. Axel Sanchez (2) then smacked a towering fly ball that drifted over the right center field wall to make it 14-2. Tacoma loaded the bases with a pair of singles from Lopez and Wilson while O'Keefe drew a walk. Then, Spencer Packard dropped a single into center field that scored Lopez, making the score 15-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Mike Antico (1) roped a solo home run to right field, but that was all the Isotopes had, as Troy Taylor finished Tacoma's 15-3 win.

Tacoma looks to ride the win Wednesday night. LHP Jhonathan Díaz will toe the rubber for the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

C Cal Raleigh crushed a grand slam for his second home run in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma, finishing 2-for-3 with two home runs, six RBI, and two runs scored...it's the 27th multi-home run game of his career and first since September 24, 2025 with Seattle...it's Raleigh's first home run as a Rainiers hitter since May 3, 2022...his grand slam is the fourth grand slam by a Rainiers hitter this season and the first since Brock Rodden hit one on May 20 against Salt Lake.

RHP Gabe Mosser struck out a season-high seven batters Tuesday afternoon, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run ball while allowing four hits and one walk...his fourth quality start of the season marked Tacoma's 18th as a staff, the most in the minor leagues...Mosser's seven strikeouts are his most in a game since he punched out nine on July 18, 2025 with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

INF Carson Taylor tied his season-high with four RBI Tuesday, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, home run, four RBI, and two runs scored...it's his second game this season with multiple extra-base hits and four RBI, with the first coming on April 24 against Oklahoma City.

C Jakson Reetz tied his career-high with three hits on Tuesday afternoon, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored...it's his fourth three-hit game of the season and the 31st of his career...Tacoma backstops lead Triple-A with a .298 batting average (85x285) and their .386 OBP ranks second-best among Triple-A catchers.

The Rainiers scored six runs in the fifth inning on Tuesday, tied for their most runs scored in an inning this season with the other coming on May 24, when Tacoma scored six in the sixth inning against Salt Lake...Tacoma recorded five hits in the inning, tied for their second-most in an inning this year.

INF Axel Sanchez hit his second home run with Tacoma in the eighth inning Tuesday, finishing 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored...it's his first multi-hit game with Tacoma this season.

OF Spencer Packard turned in his second three-hit game of the season Tuesday afternoon, finishing 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI...in June, Packard's 13 hits are tied for the most in Triple-A while his four doubles are tied for the most in the PCL and his .433 (13x30) batting average ranks eighth.

INF Will Wilson recorded his first multi-hit game with the Rainiers since April 11 against Sugar Land on Tuesday in the third game of his Major League rehab assignment...he finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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