Comets Overcome Hole to Win Series Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind by three runs but then scored six unanswered runs to take the series opener, 6-3, over the Charlotte Knights Tuesday night at Truist Field. Charlotte (35-29) went ahead, 1-0, in the second inning and extended the lead with a pair of solo shots from Jason Matthews and Everson Pereira in the third inning. Still trailing, 3-0, in the fifth inning, Zach Ehrhard made it a one-run game with a two-run blast. The Comets (36-27) tied the game in the sixth inning on a solo homer by Jack Suwinski. OKC broke tie with three runs in the seventh inning, courtesy of run-scoring doubles by Ehrhard and Suwinski. The Comets pitching staff held the Knights scoreless and to two singles over the final five innings.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City won its first-ever matchup against Charlotte in franchise history...The Comets have now won five straight road games and are 10-1 over their last 11 road contests.

-The Comets notched their fourth win of the season after trailing by at least three runs, but their first since April 11 vs. Round Rock.

-Zach Ehrhard collected a pair of extra-base hits and drove in four runs to extend his on-base streak to 29 game. He finished the game 2-for-5 with a double, homer and four RBI, tying his season high...Ehrhard has hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games, going 30-for-73 (.411) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 19 walks.

-Jack Suwinski tallied a game-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBI...Over his last three games, Suwinski is 7-for-11 with four extra-base hits.

-Ryder Ryan tossed 4.0 scoreless innings of relief with two hits and six strikeouts in his third win of the season. Pitching near his hometown of Huntersville, N.C., Ryan matched his career high in innings for a relief outing as well as his career high in strikeouts. Ryan retired 12 of 14 batters faced overall, including 10 of his final 11 batters.

-Oklahoma City pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, matching their season high for the third time this season.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-5 while playing all nine innings in left field...Edman is 9-for-36 with a double, triple, homer and three RBI through 10 games with the Comets.

Next Up: Oklahoma City has an early turnaround against Charlotte on Wednesday 10:05 a.m. CT at Truist Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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