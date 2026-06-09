OKC Comets Game Notes - June 9, 2026

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (35-27) vs. Charlotte Knights (35-28)

Game #63 of 150/First Half #63 of 75/Road #31 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 7.07) vs. CLT-LHP Shane Murphy (2-1, 6.97)

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 | Truist Field | Charlotte, N.C. | 5:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets travel to play a six-game interleague road series against the Charlotte Knights of the International League as the teams meet for the first time in franchise history at 5:05 p.m. CT at Truist Field...Two series and a total of 12 games remain in the first half of the Pacific Coast League season, and Oklahoma City sits in third place in the overall league standings, 2.5 games behind league-leading Sacramento.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets took the lead in the first inning and led the rest of the way in a 7-3 victory against the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City put up a pair of runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Alek Thomas followed by a sacrifice fly from Jack Suwinski. The Comets extended the lead in the second inning with a run-scoring single from Zach Ehrhard. After Round Rock closed the gap to 3-2 in the fifth inning, the Comets responded in the bottom half of the inning with a RBI single from Ryan Fitzgerald followed by a balk that plated Suwinski for a 5-2 lead. Trevor Hauver hit a homer to lead off the seventh inning for the Express, but the Comets answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single from Hyeseong Kim to stretch the lead to 7-3.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Jackson Ferris (0-1) makes his ninth start of the season and third off the Injured List...During his last outing June 3 vs. Round Rock, Ferris allowed three runs and four hits across 3.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts, tying his season high. All three runs scored in the third inning...Ferris was sidelined May 7-27 with a hip impingement, and through his first eight starts, has a 7.07 ERA in 28.0 IP with 17 walks and 18 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 11 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top-three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Ryder Ryan (2-1) is scheduled to piggyback Ferris' start for a third straight outing and will make his 10th appearance of the season with OKC...He last pitched June 3 vs. Round Rock, surrendering five runs on six hits across 2.1 innings with three walks and one strikeout, taking the loss in OKC's 9-5 defeat...Ryan was on the Injured List April 26-May 16 due to a back injury...Ryan is from nearby Huntersville, N.C. and played at North Mecklenburg High School and the University of North Carolina.

Against the Knights: 2026: 2025: N/A All-time: 0-0 At CLT: 0-0

The Comets play the Knights for the first time in franchise history as OKC makes its first trip to Truist Field...Charlotte has opened 2026 with a 35-28 record and the Knights enter the series coming off a six-game series sweep in Durham. The Knights are the highest-scoring team in the IL and third-highest overall in the Minors (6.6 RPG). They have hit 100 homers in just 63 games - also third-most in the Minors...OKC faces a Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate for the first time since the organization's lone season in Calgary in 1998 during the inaugural season of OKC's Bricktown era. The White Sox then moved their affiliation to Charlotte in 1999, where they've been since...This is the first time an Oklahoma City team has played in the Eastern Time Zone since the 89ers made a trip to Buffalo in late July 1997 when the teams played in the American Association.

Carolina in My Mind: This series serves as a homecoming for several Comets players who hail from within a two-hour radius of Charlotte, none more prominent than brothers River and Ryder Ryan who are from Huntersville, N.C., located approximately 16 miles from Truist Field. The others include Logan Allen (Fletcher, N.C.), Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.), Jackson Ferris (Mount Airy, N.C.) and Garrett McDaniels (Marion, S.C.). Paul Gervase is from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., which is 165 miles from Charlotte, and although Cole Irvin is originally from Anaheim, Calif., he now makes his home in the Charlotte area.

Down the Stretch: Despite going 2-4 against Round Rock last week to snap a stretch of five consecutive series wins and lose their first series since April 21-26 against Tacoma, the Comets remain a PCL-best 22-11 since April 30...OKC went 13-3 between May 14-31 to reach a season-high 10 games above .500 at 33-23, however the Comets have lost four of the last six games and entered Sunday having clinched a series loss before playing a finale for the first time this season...Entering June 2, the Comets were 20-7 in their previous 27 games and had moved up to just a half-game out of first place in the league standings. Now the team has slide down to third place and 2.5 games out of first.

Road to Success: The Comets will look to continue their recent road success, as they have won four straight road games and are 9-1 over the last 10 road games. They are also 13-3 in their last 16 road games and have won 14 of their last 18 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 18-12 overall in away games, tied for the second-most road wins in the league...The Comets lead all Triple-A teams with a .291 road batting average and rank second with 219 runs scored (7.3 RPG). The Comets have scored nine or more runs in seven of their last 10 road games and have scored 103 total runs over the stretch.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard singled in each of his first two at-bats Sunday and later drew a pair of walks to extend his on-base streak to 28 games. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a RBI and went 9-for-22 (.409) with five RBI and six walks during the previous series...Ehrhard has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games, going 28-for-68 (.412) with nine extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 19 walks...He is in the midst of the longest on-base streak of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. It is also the second-longest active on-base streak in the league and the fifth-longest overall in the league in 2026. During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .337 (33-for-98) with 18 RBI, 20 runs, 10 extra-base hits, 26 walks and a .480 OBP.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman and relief pitcher Evan Phillips continued their Major League Rehab Assignments with OKC Sunday. Edman went 1-for-4 with a triple and played seven innings at second base. He is 9-for-31 (.290) with a double, triple, homer and three RBI while hitting safely in eight of his nine games and has played at 2B, 3B, LF, CF and DH. Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle...Phillips faced the minimum in the eighth inning, with a strikeout, a walk and a ground ball double play. Through two relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, two walks and two strikeouts as he recovers from Tommy John surgery...The Comets have had at least one player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Double Feature: The Comets turned an incredible double play in Sunday's game against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that was named the No. 1 play on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10. With a runner at first base and one out in the seventh inning, Jack Suwinski attempted to make a sliding catch on a fly ball hit to shallow left field when the ball deflected off his glove up into the air. Third baseman Noah Miller caught the ball in foul territory and fired a perfect throw to baseman James Tibbs III to double-off the runner at first base for the second out...The Comets turned three double plays Sunday and lead all Triple-A teams with 67 double plays this season.

Dinger Details: For just the second time all season, the Comets have been held without a homer in consecutive games, along with April 23-24 vs. Tacoma. Prior to Saturday, the Comets had homered in 10 of the previous 11 games and had hit a league-high 20 home runs during that span...On the other hand, the Comets have allowed four homers in the last three games, with at least one homer in all three games. In the previous 15 games, the Comets allowed a total of eight homers.

Around the Horn: James Tibbs III has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-35 (.343) with six home runs and 16 RBI. Tibbs leads the PCL with 18 home runs, 36 extra-base hits, 147 total bases and 57 runs scored...In the last 24 games, the team that scores first is 22-2.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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